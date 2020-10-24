Look, everyone enjoys a little Halloween scare here and there, but it’s likely safe to say no one wants to pick up — and bring home — a potentially deadly respiratory disease when they are out doing some trick-or-treating.
Wondering how to make sure treats are the only things kids pick up when they go door-to-door looking for candy on Halloween, however? Well, the city of Johns Creek has some suggestions for you.
It is probably a safe bet to say Halloween trick-or-treating, like so many other activities in 2020, is going to be a little different this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is for that reason why Johns Creek officials recently released some guidelines on how parents can keep their kids safe from the disease on the sweet and scary holiday.
“As with most events in 2020, Halloween may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” city officials said. “If you are planning Halloween activities or celebrations, the City of Johns Creek encourages residents to follow safety guidelines from the (U.S.) Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including avoiding activities that are higher risk for spread.”
A big piece of advice is not go out and participate in Halloween-related activities if you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it.
And, when they say don’t participate in Halloween-related activities, that doesn’t just mean don’t dress up in costume and go trick-or-treating or attend parties. It also means don’t hand out candy to anyone else, city officials said.
Another tip is to not wear a costume mask over a protective face mask because it could make breathing difficult, and to not use a Halloween mask as a substitute for a protective face mask — unless it has two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
A Halloween-themed cloth mask is recommended as an alternative.
The city also urged people follow CDC guidelines, which can be found at cdc.gov, regarding gatherings and cook-outs.
Johns Creek cited several ways residents can safely enjoy Halloween, by grouping various recommended and traditional activities into low, moderate or high risk categories.
Some examples of low risk activities include:
♦ Families carving or decorating pumpkins together and then putting them on display
♦ Neighbors and friends carving or decorating pumpkins outdoors while maintaining social distancing
♦ Decorating a residence for Halloween
♦ Having kids do an outdoors Halloween scavenger hunt where they are given a list of Halloween-themed items to look for while walking through their neighborhood and looking at the holiday displays at each house — and maintaining a safe distance
♦ Hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest
♦ Having a family Halloween movie night
♦ Doing a trick-or-treat search, done in a scavenger hunt style, with the family around the house rather than going to each home in the neighborhood
Some examples of moderate risk activities that families can do include:
Doing one-way, grab and go-style trick-or-treating where families can pick up individually wrapped goodie bags. Anyone who prepares the goodie bags is urged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing them, however.♦
♦ Doing a small group, outdoors Halloween costume parade where social distancing is practiced
♦ Doing an outdoor costume party where everyone wears protective masks and practices social distancing
♦ Visiting an open-air, one-way walk-through haunted forest attraction tha♦ t requires protective face mask usage and offers space for people to stay more than six feet away from each other. If there is going to be screaming involved, the CDC recommends extending the distance between people to lower the chances that people will spread the virus that causes COVID-19.
♦ Going to a pumpkin patch or orchard that either encourages or requires face masks, offers space for maintaining social distancing and where people use a hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins of apples.
♦ Gathering friends for an outdoor Halloween movie night where social distancing is practiced. Similar to the haunted forest attractions, the distance between people should be extended beyond the recommended six feet if screaming is anticipated
Some examples of higher risk Halloween activities, which the CDC is recommending families avoid, include:
♦ Traditional trick-or-treating that involves kids going to the door of a home
♦ Crowded indoor costume parties
♦ Trunk or Treat events where cars are lined up in a parking lot and candy is handed out from the trunk
♦ Indoor haunted houses where attendees are likely to be crowded indoors and screaming
♦ Taking hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your family
♦ Using alcohol or drugs
♦ Attending rural fall festivals that are not held in your community if you live in an area that is experiencing community spread of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.