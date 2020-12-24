Irene Sanders has lived in the Thornhill subdivision in Johns Creek for more than 20 years. And at no time during that period has she ever seen the outpouring of support that the neighborhood showed recently to celebrate the retirement of local school bus driver Constantine Turner.
On Dec. 18, Turner drove his route for the last time and was met with a celebration from a neighborhood that has long appreciated the beloved bus driver.
"I’ve lived in Thornhill for over 20 years and not once have I seen the streets lined with masked children and adults, all with signs and gifts in their hands," said Sanders, who is president of the Thornhill Home Owners Association.
Sanders said Turner has seen the kids in the neighborhood grow up over the last 20 years. A large number of them came back to celebrate him on his last day.
"Many came back or (sent) notes that were compiled into a book given to him re-counting just how much his morning smile and wave good-bye meant to each one of them as they travelled back and forth to Medlock Bridge Elementary," Sanders said.
Linda McCain, a member of the Fulton County School Board, came to the neighborhood for Turner's farewell route.
"The bus driver is the first person the kids see before they head into school and the last person they see as they head home, this person influences the student’s attitude toward the day,” she said.
Joining McCain was Johns Creek City Councilman John Bradberry, who told Mr. Turner that he "still remembers his elementary school bus driver all these years later.”
Sanders said Turner teared up when a Johns Creek High School student came to the bus door and said: “Hi Mr. Turner, it’s me Brady.”
Onlookers said traffic was backed up at the bus stop for about 20 minutes as people waved and wished their favorite bus driver good-bye one last time.
Finally, the yellow bus honked its horn and moved slowly away.
"Mr. Turner cherished each one of the children in this neighborhood for 20 years and he will be so missed," Sanders said. "Job well done, sir."
