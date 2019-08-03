A former Johns Creek High School student and member of Duquesne University’s senior men’s tennis has been announced as recipient of a prestigious award that recognizes leadership in athleticism and beyond.
Andrew Akins was selected recently to receive the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ann Lebedeff Leadership Award, endowed by Billie Jean King.
In an interview, Akins said he was “very fortunate to grow up in the Johns Creek area, surrounded by great schools, good mentors and of course high-level tennis.” He added that opportunities to play tennis “were abundant,” including USTA Junior Team Tennis in his subdivision — crowned national champions in 2012 — and with Johns Creek High School, 2011-12 state champs.
According to a news release from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the Ann Lebedeff Leadership Award was created to honor a recent college graduate who played college tennis and demonstrated excellence on and off the court.
The release stated that annual recipients of the award “will have demonstrated grit (i.e. passion and perseverance towards long-term goals), a commitment to social justice and equality and will have pushed others to be leaders in addition to demonstrating his or her own leadership.”
Akins will be honored during the ITA Leadership Awards Weekend Aug. 23-25 in New York City, where he will receive a specially engraved gift and a post-graduate scholarship.
“I am extremely blessed and honored to receive this award and to be a representative of Duquesne University Athletics as well as college tennis. I have always felt that success in college athletics can be attributed to strong leadership,” Akins said. “I consistently have found myself in leadership roles, whether volunteering or through nomination, and I have always strived to be the best leader possible.”
He added, “over the years, however, I have realized that being a leader is not always about being the best or brightest, the fastest or strongest, or even the face at the front of the crowd. To be a leader is to give everything you have, your time, energy, focus and commitment to those who you lead.”
A team and community leader, Akins served as the Duquesne men’s tennis team’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative and assumed leadership roles both on campus and with the Atlantic 10 Conference SAAC.
He took a particular interest in the “It’s on Us” campaign, a national movement launched in 2014 to end sexual assault. He also served with mental health and homeless service organizations.
Lebedeff said that “as evidenced by statements from Duquesne’s college president, (Akins’) business professor and teammate, Drew exemplifies all the characteristics of a servant leader.”
His coach, Vanessa Steiner, described him as “one of the most passionate, humble and hardworking student-athletes at Duquesne.”
Akins completed his academic career with a 3.91 grade-point average and earned a finance degree from Duquesne in May. He played at No. 2 singles and doubles for the majority of the 2019 season and earned Atlantic 10 Conference All-Academic honors.
He is the second-ever recipient of the Lebedeff award.