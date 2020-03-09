Johns Creek police confirmed that the city's mayor, Mike Bodker, was arrested and charged with simple battery following an alleged domestic dispute at his home over the weekend.
Police said officers were called to the home in the Estates at Wellington subdivision at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday by the mayor's wife, Lisa Bodker. A police report states an altercation happened when the husband and wife were exchanging a child.
"After arriving at the home and speaking to the parties involved in the incident, the officer identified a primary aggressor and the subject was placed in custody under a charge of simple battery," police said in a statement. "The subject, Mike Bodker, mayor of Johns Creek, was transported to the Alpharetta Jail."
The report shows Lisa Bodker told police that Mike Bodker "came upstairs to exchange their child and he grabbed her wrist and ankle causing visible redness."
Fulton County jail records show Bodker was booked into jail, and subsequently released, on a $1,000 signature bond Monday.
The couple are going through a divorce, but the police report lists the same address for both the mayor and his wife. Lisa Bodker told police that she uses her phone to record their interactions when they exchange their child. Her filming the exchange is what allegedly prompted the mayor to grab his wife, she told police.
"The victim showed me the video and I examined the incident," the officer who filled out the police report wrote. "I was able to see the arrestee bringing the crying child into the bedroom. The victim (mother) appears to be sitting upright in the large bed and is recording the arrestee. The arrestee places the crying child near the victim. It appears that the arrestee is bent over the side of the bed and the side of his head is near the phone. At this point, the arrestee shouts 'get it out of my face.' "
The officer wrote that the phone then appeared to be knocked "to the side" and that Lisa Bodker could be heard yelling "don't touch me." The phone then refocused and Mike Boker could be seen again.
"I could see the arrestee walking out of the room telling the victim, 'don't every shove that into my face' while the victim yells, 'don't touch me' and 'you don't shove me,' " the officer wrote in the report.
The report shows the mayor told officers that his wife "tries to get a reaction" from him while she records him.
"The arrestee stated that he brought the child up to her mom's bed and her mom started berating him while holding her phone very close to his face while he was attempting to keep the child from falling off the bed," the report states. "He stated that he then asked her to get the camera out of his face. He then put his hand on her wrist to push her arm and camera from being so close to his face."
The report states that Lisa Bodker provided officers with photos that she took of her wrist and ankle before police arrived to show what they condition they were in after the altercation with her husband. The report states that "slight pinkness of the skin" could be seen in the photos, but that there was no visible major injuries. The report also states that she had no visible injuries when she talked to officers.
"The city will work to provide additional information as it becomes available," police officials said in a statement. "The case would be adjudicated through the Fulton County Court system."
The arrest was the topic of a short debate at the City Council meeting on Monday, as council members went back and worth on whether they should address it.
The mayor did not address it during his comments, and he had left the meeting before the council debated the matter.
"I've had a pit in my stomach all day about it," Councilwoman Erin Elwood said. "I've been contacted by many people in our community about it, some who have been victims of domestic violence. I'm not here to talk about what did or didn't happen. I just think we need to not sweep it under the rug. Acknowledge it happened and then wait for more information."
Councilwoman Stephanie Endres echoed Elwood's senitments.
"I think, as a council, we need to be cognizant of these things," Endres said. "I know it makes people uncomfortable to have to deal with (these) issues and I'm not saying we have to deal with it now, but we need to be prepared to potentially have to act in the future and I'm not interested in sweeping things under the rug."
Some of Elwood's and Endres' colleagues on the council, however, said that while they did not want to sweep the matter under the rug, they did feel it was a private matter between the mayor and his wife.
"We definitely acknowledge it and are aware of it," councilman Brian Weaver said. "It's a process that he has to go through and it's a personal matter so until that process is over, I think we need to just respect his privacy."
