A Johns Creek man was sentenced to home confinement after admitting he attempted to sell 50 million non-existent facemasks to a foreign government, federal investigators said.
Paul Penn, 64, was sentenced to five months and 29 days of home confinement after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Penn was also fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of probation.
“If not for the vigilance of the U.S. Secret Service, Paul Penn and his co-conspirators likely would have lit the fuse on an international scandal by ripping off a friendly foreign government for more than $300 million,” Christine said. “Instead, they halted the scheme before the criminals got a dime, and prevented these crooks from profiting from pandemic fear.”
According to court documents and testimony, Penn, through his company, Spectrum Global Holdings, LLC, agreed with unnamed co-conspirators to act as a middleman in the attempted sale of 50 million 3M Model 1860 Respirator Masks that he and his co-conspirators did not actually possess. Under the deal, investigators said Penn was to broker the sale in exchange for a cut of the $317 million sales price, which was more than 500 percent higher than the previous normal market value for N-95 masks.
Based on testimony from Penn and others, the buyer, a foreign government, wired the funds to complete the purchase, which was halted by the U.S. Secret Service just before the transaction could be completed. All of the funds were returned to the foreign government, investigators said.
“This case should serve as a strong deterrent to those considering exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to enrich themselves through fraud. The nation’s citizens, businesses and our international partners are counting on the U.S. Secret Service and its federal law enforcement and private sector partners to safeguard it and maintain the public trust,” said Glen M. Kessler, Resident Agent in Charge of the Secret Service Savannah Office. “Tackling the threat of cyber-enabled COVID-19 scams requires an immediate response to safeguard our nation during these unprecedented times.”
