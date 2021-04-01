Amanda Wong started down one career path but found it wasn't for her. She said her current path fits her better, which is evident by the recent honor she was awarded.
Wong, a Johns Creek High School graduate who lives in Alpharetta, is Gwinnett Technical College's Georgia Occupational Award (GOAL) of Leadership winner. An echocardiography student, she was one of 60 students who were nominated for the honor at Gwinnett Tech this year.
Before enrolling at Gwinnett Tech, Wong said she studied accounting and worked in that field for about a year before realizing it wasn't for her.
"By chance, I discovered the Imaging Science programs and volunteered to be scanned in the echocardiography lab," Wong said of how she came to Gwinnett Tech. "I was drawn to how the instructor engaged the class and saw my heart beating on the screen in front of me. After researching the program further, I chose Gwinnett Tech because of its accessibility and curriculum.
"It's an honor to be given the opportunity to represent Gwinnett Tech in the GOAL competition. As someone who historically has shied away from public speaking, I have developed a huge sense of passion in my field of study and am extremely excited to promote the Technical College System of Georgia."
Wong was nominated by Kathy Johnson, an echocardiography instructor at Gwinnett Tech.
"Amanda's experience at Gwinnett Tech has been nothing short of exceptional. She has often expressed how challenging the coursework is, and how supported she feels by her instructors and classmates," Johnson said. "The opportunity to attend clinical externships at different metro Atlanta hospitals has solidified her decision to go into not only this field, but also her choice to use Gwinnett Tech as a conduit."
A panel of judges from the faculty and staff at Gwinnett Tech and local businesses and industries made the selection for the GOAL award. Finalists and the eventual winner were determined through a series of interviews and speeches before these judges.
The GOAL program is sponsored at the state level by the Technical College System of Georgia to recognize technical education's importance. Students are nominated annually by their instructors.
As the local winner, Wong will represent Gwinnett Technical College in the spring's regional and statewide competitions. The state's GOAL winner will serve as the student ambassador for technical education in Georgia.
