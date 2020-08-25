New details have emerged on why former Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers was pushed out of his job earlier this month as well as the hundreds of thousands of dollars he is receiving as part of a resignation settlement.
The city’s leaders approved a $325,000 settlement with Byers when it voted to accept his resignation earlier this month following an investigation sparked by a controversial Facebook post he made in June about the Black Lives Matter movement and local pastors. News reports indicate the payout is nearly $200,000 more than Byers’ annual salary.
“Byers acknowledges and agrees that he is not entitled to any other sums or benefits from the city except as provided in this section,” the settlement states. “Byers acknowledges the receipt and sufficiency of the above-stated consideration. By signing this agreement, Byers represents and warrants to the city that: (A) he has not worked any hours for which is has not already been paid or for which he is owed overtime compensation under the Fair Labor Standards Act or otherwise; (B) he has accurately reported all hours worked to the city and has not worked any hours on behalf of the city that he has not reported to the city; and (C) the amounts being offered and paid to him under this agreement by the city are amounts to which he is not otherwise owed or entitled to receive on account of his employment.”
In addition to releasing the settlement agreement, however, the city also released a copy of an investigation summary report concerning actions that took place before he became police chief. Byers was a major in the Johns Creek Police Department before he became its chief earlier this year.
The investigation summary states Byers allegedly made a reference to oral sex during a conversation with an unidentified female employee on Dec. 12, 2019.
The woman was having coffee at her desk while handling some work when Byers approached her to ask why she was not hanging out at the coffee station in the room with other officers.
The report states, “She said at some point, then-Major Byers asked: ‘Why are you at your desk?’ She replied: ‘I have work to do.’ He then said: ‘You don’t work,’ to which she said: ‘I’ll remember that the next time you ask me to do something.’ The report says Byers then made a lewd comment to the woman.
The woman told investigators that she was “flabbergasted” by Byers’ remark, although she also said it was not uncommon for them to make remarks of a sexual nature to each other. She told investigators that the banter, while on some level sexual in the past, had “never been to that level.” She also told the investigators that she was embarrassed by the fact that the remark was made in front of co-workers.
The report states the female employee reported the incident to Maj. John Clifton, who was her supervisor. She reportedly asked Clifton to talk to Byers about the incident, but to not report it to the city’s Human Resources Department because of a previous issue between her and the Human Resources director. She was also reportedly worried she would “have a target on her back” if it went further up the chain of command.
At the time, Ed Desnmore, who is now the city manager for Johns Creek, was the city’s police chief.
Byers allegedly admitted to making the remark, according to the investigation summary. He later told an investigator this summer that he did not use the slang word for a male body part, but a witness told investigators that they did hear him say it.
The investigator determined that she believed Byers had said it, and that it violated Johns Creek’s Equal Opportunity: Prohibited Discrimination and Harassment policy as well as the Johns Creek Police Department’s Unwanted Conduct and Behavior policy.
“As a senior command staff member, then Major Byers was in a position of leadership and, as such, had a duty and a responsibility to model appropriate workplace behavior,” the investigation summary states. “His common sexual banter with (name redacted) likely created an atmosphere where others, including (name redacted) felt comfortable speaking in a similar manner, and the sexual banter and joking became commonplace.”
