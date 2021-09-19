Not long after Chris Coons was appointed fire chief in the Fulton County city of Johns Creek, the fire department embarked on the construction of a new station on Kimball Bridge Road in the northwest sector of the city.
And when they say timing is everything, they’re not kidding.
“We just opened a new station, which I’m excited about,” said Coons, a Lawrenceville native now living in Suwanee. “We started construction on our newest fire station in February 2020. COVID was on the radar then, but it was being talked down an awful lot. So we break ground on a fire station – great idea!
“And then COVID happens. It took us 15 months to build something that should have taken 10. But we got through it. Our contractor was great, our elected officials were very patient with us…and the community was good with it. They knew we needed it, we wanted it and it serves the community, but it took a long time to get going. That was quite a lesson for all of us.”
Coons, who was appointed fire chief in Johns Creek in June of 2019 after serving as interim fire chief for six months, has a long history in public safety, which began in 1993, when he went to work for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.
“Before coming here, I was with the city of Atlanta Fire Department, which had a little bit different tempo and I got lots of training and experience, which was a good thing,” said Coons, who joined the Johns Creek Fire Department as a captain in 2008. He also previously served as assistant chief in Johns Creek, managing the administrative division overseeing training, special teams, budgeting, records management and support to the fire marshal’s office.
Although he’s been in department administration for several years, Coons said serving as a municipal fire chief is a long way from his days as a firefighter, emergency medical technician and paramedic, and it serves as a constant reminder as to his top priorities.
“It is different,” he said of running a fire department. “You have a different perspective on things and different responsibilities. You’ve got to spread yourself out over all the different services we provide. It’s more than just responding to calls. Prevention is a big part of our department, along with education. If we can prevent a fire from happening and we don’t have to go, that’s a win.
“I deal with some pretty heavy hitters in the community, which I’ve got great relationships with. I think they know I’m a normal person, nobody special. Some fire chiefs let it go to their heads, but my thing is that those firefighters don’t work for me – I work for them. I’m their advocate and I’m their voice and my No. 1 goals are to take care of the community and to take care of the members of our fire department.”
The department serves a community of some 85,000 residents and Coons said that the construction of the Kimball Bridge Road station (which was the first built by the city) has improved response times in that sector of Johns Creek. He said that the department’s average response time is about six minutes, adding that there are a number of other factors in addition to response time that gauge the department’s effectiveness and efficiency.
One aspect of that efficiency is the city’s Insurances Service Office (ISO) rating, which takes many factors in consideration when determining a municipality’s ability to respond to calls. Johns Creek has an ISO rating of 2, which is close to the top rating the office gives.
“You often hear about police department accreditation, but for fire departments, the real accreditation, so to speak, is your ISO rating,” said Coons. “That directly impacts the host of homeowners’ insurance and property insurance as a whole.
“People have asked me before about becoming accredited and I say I’m not interested in paying a private company taxpayer dollars to tell me if we’re good or not. I want the citizens to tell us if we’re good or not and I want our ISO ratings to be reasonable so that their insurance costs are lower. The fire department doesn’t generate revenue, but arguably how we generate revenue is based on how much money people save on their insurance.”
Coons, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Kaplan University and a master’s degree from American Military University, admitted that while he loves his work, he hasn’t always dreamed of being a firefighter.
“I tell people all the time when they bring their kids to look at the trucks that all little kids love firetrucks and I just never grew out of it,” he quipped. “Truthfully, I didn’t necessarily want to be a firefighter – I wanted to be a stockbroker or something. I wasn’t doing well in college, so I had a decision to make – get a job or go into the military. I had an uncle that was a firefighter in Milledgeville and he said I’d make a great firefighter. So I applied at several different departments and got hired with Atlanta in 1993.
“Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are very unique people. They’re so dedicated to their work and to doing good for the community. It’s been a wonderful career for me.”
The department – which has nearly 100 employees – is expected within the next year to begin discussions with city leaders on building a new fire station to replace the city’s oldest station in the Newtown Park area. Previous fire stations had been built in the area by Fulton County but before the Kimball Bridge Road station was constructed there had been no new construction on behalf of the fire department since Johns Creek was incorporated in 2008.
“We haven’t really started the conversation yet but it should happen soon,” said Coons.
