The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau recently got funding from state tourism officials to help market the city as part of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Explore Georgia awarded a Recovery Marketing Grant to the Johns Creek CVB, as well as 33 other tourism entities in 27 counties, earlier this month. The state tourism group awarded a combined $1.5 million to the 34 tourism entities.
“On behalf of the JCCVB Board of Directors, we are so appreciative of the grant and the willingness of GDEcD and the State of Georgia to entrust these recovery funds to the JCCVB in the critical recovery effort targeting the hospitality industry," JCCVB Board of Directors Chairwoman Lynda Lee Smith said.
"We will use them wisely to help stimulate destination visitors to our amazing City of Johns Creek.”
Johns Creek tourism officials are planning to use the grant funds to promote indoor and outdoor spaces that can host events such as weddings; the Johns Creek Art Festival and International Festival; shopping options in the city; the city's proximity to local malls and outlet shopping venues; hospitality vendors in the city; and Johns Creek's hotels.
The efforts will include strategic marketing campaigns that take advantage of digital ads, social media marketing and targeted print ads.
The idea behind Johns Creek's CVB's efforts is to provide "critical marketing efforts impacted by reduced revenue due to COVID," CVB officials said.
State officials said the grants are designed to help the travel industry recover from the pandemic and offer aid to areas which were impacted heavily by a drop in visitors and tourism spending during the pandemic.
“As we head into a summer when we expect to see a tremendous reemergence of domestic tourism and the economic prosperity that travel brings, the funding of these grants recognizes the importance of communicating the diversity of visitor experiences across Georgia that are close to home for so many Americans,” said Mark Jaronski, the deputy commissioner of tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“Thanks to a great working relationship with our destination marketing partners across the state, we believe that we can be most effective in what’s expected to be an incredibly competitive landscape by marketing Georgia to the American public together and complementing the state’s tourism recovery campaign Ready. Set. Georgia.”
Grant recipients were chosen based on the need, and they had to show how much of a year-over-year loss they had in hotel-motel excise tax collection and how much of a change in unemployment there was in their county.
State officials said organizations that were chosen to receive a grant got all of the money they asked for.
“Georgia is a beautiful state and as we continue to recover, I look forward to working alongside our industry partners to promote the state’s incredible tourism assets to travelers across the globe,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said.
“These grants are an important tool for our industry organizations, the majority of which are small businesses, to begin their recovery efforts. We are dedicated to rebuilding travel and tourism across our state because Georgia’s diverse economy cannot fully recover until our tourism and hospitality industry is thriving once again.”
