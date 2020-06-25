Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore is inviting city residents, faith leaders, community leaders, city employees and business owners to talk to him early next month about race relations and other issues in the north Fulton city.
Densmore announced he will hold a series of Public Listening Sessions the week of July 5, although the city will follow guidelines established to address the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. The sessions follow ongoing conversations he’s been having with community members, city employees, interfaith leaders and representatives of groups and community organizations that work with and advocate for various ethnicities.
Those conversations began in the aftermath of a controversial post the city’s police chief, Chris Byers, made on his personal Facebook page criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and local pastors.
“Our objective is to hear from the community in an open and transparent format,” Densmore said in a statement. “Final dates and times for the Public Listening Sessions will be announced via the city website and social media channels. Please stay informed and connected so you can participate.
“The city must look at the way we service, protect and govern with mindfulness and equity, as well as acknowledgment and accountability. “
As the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Facebook post created by Byers — who was put on administrative leave pending an investigation into unrelated allegations against him — the way police officers in the city do their jobs has been under the microscope.
Densmore offered a breakdown of how police are trained to handle different situations on Thursday.
Johns Creek police officers receive, on average, more than 100 hours of training each year, the city manager said. That is “typically 80 hours more than the state requires,” and includes training on cultural awareness with “implicit bias training and bias-based training.”
The training is also intended to teach officers what techniques are acceptable when handling situations.
“We have never authorized carotid restraint techniques (chokeholds) and have always maintained comprehensive use of force policies and continuum, and requirements for de-escalation, each reinforced through annual training for all officers,” Densmore said.
“We have a duty to intervene when a peer or supervisor is acting inappropriately and all incidents are reported and have a general warning system in place to identify potential issues with officers.”
Densmore also said the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, also known as CALEA, has recognized Johns Creek’s “high standards for non-biased policing.” The city has been accredited by CALEA since 2010.
The Johns Creek Police Department is also certified by the Georgia Chiefs of Police organization.
“Hiring, recruitment and training standards, as well as annual training, are centered on community-oriented policing concepts which help mitigate the type of incidents which have occurred in the metro-area, Georgia, and across the U.S.,” Densmore said.
“These important foundations are critical as we govern and effectively address issues such as equality, justice, racism, and other societal concerns which deeply effect our diverse community.”
The city manager also highlighted the police department’s use of PoliceView, which allows residents to view calls, citations, incidents and accidents. Densmore said the tool, which has been in place since 2016, “increases transparency (and) provides context alongside data.”
In addition to PoliceView, another piece of technology used by Johns Creek police officers is body cameras. Densmore said officers began wearing the cameras in 2019.
The city manager said is looking at ways to address concerns from the community, however, which is why Densmore has been having conversations with people in the Johns Creek area. It’s also why the listening sessions will be held in July.
“The city must look at the way we service, protect, and govern with mindfulness and equity, as well as acknowledgement and accountability,” Densmore said. “We can and will continue to listen, learn, and adjust to serve the community better and help foster healing.
“Learning and listening and understanding is a process. I hope you will join me in this process, as we cooperatively work to promote healing and help create a better and more inclusive community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.