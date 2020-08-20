Property taxes will go up in Johns Creek this year after the City Council voted to raise its millage rate this past week.
The 2020 millage rate has been set at 3.986 mills, which Johns Creek officials said is an increase of 0.464 mills — or 13.3% — from the 2019 rate. The millage rate is used to determine how much money a person owes in property taxes.
Property taxes constitute about 28% of Johns Creek's revenues and the millage rate adopted for 2020 is expected to generate $17.6 million in property tax revenues for the city. City officials are blaming the impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic on city finances, such as the local option sales tax, known as LOST.
“Rather than benefitting from a surplus in sales tax, which enabled the City Council to cut the millage rate last year, the City is forecasting an almost $2 million decline in LOST for 2020 and cannot cut property taxes again without decreasing service levels,” Finance Director Ronnie Campbell said.
Tax bills are expected to be sent out to residents by the Fulton County Tax Commissioner's Office in September. In addition to the millage rate, the city also adopted a park bond rate of $0.411 per $1,000 of net assessed value.
As a result of the increase in the millage rate, Johns Creek officials said the owner of a home whose fair market value is $300,000 will see their tax bill increase by about $53. The owners of a non-homestead property would see their bill increase by about $56.
Johns Creek officials asserted their millage rate remains the average rate for cities in Fulton County.
“At 3.986 we remain significantly below our historic rate of 4.614, which we maintained from incorporation through 2015, and we continue to maintain the lowest rate in the county,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “The widespread impact of COVID has negatively affected the residents, business owners, and the city.
"With a loss in revenue in the millions and more than $200,000 in unforeseen COVID-related expenses, and even with painstaking cost eliminations within existing programs, a revenue-neutral budget without a millage rate adjustment would have been unmanageable.”
Anyone who has questions about their 2020 property tax bill is asked to call the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s office at 404-613-6100 or to visit www.fultoncountytaxes.org.
