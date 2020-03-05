Loganville resident John Moye is no stranger to government.
He is currently the director of policy for the Urban League of Atlanta, but he previously held various roles in New York state government. Those roles included serving as assistant appointments officer to former gov. Mario Cuomo and working for the New York Department of Labor and the New York Department of Transportation.
He also worked for the Nassau County, N.Y. executive as that county's minority business enterprise program administrator for eight years.
"I've spent the better part of my career in government at various levels," Moye said.
Moye, who has lived in Gwinnett County since 2014, now wants to put his government expertise to work for residents of eastern and southern Gwinnett County. He is one of several candidates running for the Gwinnett County Commission District 3 seat, which is currently held by Commissioner Tommy Hunter.
Moye and Jasper Watkins, who narrowly lost to Hunter in 2016, qualified Monday to run for the seat as Democrats.
"I really believe it's a critical time, right now, for Gwinnett," Moye said. "We're certainly at a crossroads in terms of population growth (and) economic development and we need sound and steady leadership, and experienced leadership.
"We're blessed because we have a AAA bond rating and I want to make sure we certainly maintain and preserve that. And I want to ensure that Gwinnett remains a great place to live, work and play."
There are some issues that Moye said need to be addressed in District 3. Among those issues are maintaining parks and other open spaces, supporting educational efforts in the the district, ensuring timely response times by law enforcement and firefighters, tackling economic development and a need for smart growth policies.
"I just want to certainly ensure that we have good leadership — great experienced leadership to maintain our quality of life here in Gwinnett County," Moye said. "You know there's a school of thought that it doesn't really require much to run for public office, but I disagree with that. I think we need people who are thoughtful and who have a sense of government and how government runs, how it's operating."
Moye also sees a way to use his experience working for New York's transportation department to use as Gwinnett grapples with how to address its own transportation issues, including expanding transit.
"What I have learned is to listen," Moye said. "Transportation issues, whether it's in California, or Texas or Georgia, are complicated issues and I think the first thing that we need to do is to listen our citizens, to find out what is it that they want. What do they envision for Gwinnett County over the next 10, 15, 20 years and we have to listen first and I think that's the most important thing to do, certainly on the board.
"I know there are many plans that are out there, but for me, I would certainly be on a listening tour to go have community events, and community forums, town hall meetings, and listen to the people. What is it that they want?"
As far as putting his experience working with labor issues and minority businesses to work for Gwinnett, Moye said the county needs to ensure small businesses, and minority-owned businesses are supported. He also said Gwinnett should look at what the workforce needs are and try to ensure those needs are met.
"We want to remain competitive, and in order to do that, we need a strong workforce and a solid education system," Moye said. "We want to attract families to Gwinnett to lay down roots, solid roots, here."
Moye is one of six Democrats who have expressed an interest in running for the Commission District 3 seat. While Hunter has been coy in recent weeks about whether he will run again — at one point in mid-February saying he wanted to run again,but that he and his wife were still discussing it — Republicans Matt DeReimer and Kim Walker have been planning their own runs for the seat.
