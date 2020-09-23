The 7th Congressional District race got another injection of presidential politics on Wednesday when former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Carolyn Bourdeaux in the congressional race.
The Democratic Party's presidential nominee praised Bourdeaux for focusing on health care and said she will unite people.
"Carolyn Bourdeaux knows what it’s like for families across the country who struggle to pay for health care — she’s lived it," Biden said. "Carolyn will listen and bring people together to overcome this crisis. I’m proud to endorse Carolyn for Congress."
The 7th Congressional District is one of the Democratic Party's top targets in this year's congressional elections. the seat has long been held by Republicans, and Bourdeaux was less than 500 votes away from beating U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., and flipping the seat in 2018.
But Republicans are also interested in holding onto the seat. President Donald Trump offered the first interjection of the presidential race into the 7th district race in July when he called for the election of the Republican Party's nominee for the seat, Rich McCormick, during a visit to Atlanta.
Bourdeaux said she is hopeful that Biden will defeat Trump in November, however, and highlighted issues she wants to work with him on.
"It's a true honor to be endorsed by Vice President Joe Biden," Bourdeaux said. "I look forward to working with him to help Georgians safely return to their jobs and schools, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and rebuild our economy to support working families and the middle class."
