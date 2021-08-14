Kendra Langhorn moved to Sugar Hill from Philadelphia about a month ago with plans to continue her career as a teacher in Georgia.
While she works on getting teaching certification paperwork from Pennsylvania so she can be certified in Georgia — school starts later up there so she may not get that paperwork for another month or two — she has been looking for a job to get some income rolling in until Georgia officials can grant her certification in this state.
That led her to the Gas South Convention Center on Friday where she was one of about 300 job seekers who attended a jobs fair hosted by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.
"I have to have my (teaching) license in the state so in the meantime, and with the masking and unmasking and the pandemic, a lot of families are uncertain about what's going on and what's going to happen," Langhorn said. "So, I figured it would be smart just to have something solid just in case, whether it's for an agency, going to work for an agency, or working for a well-known company, such as FedEx."
In all, 72 employers were at the three-hour job fair where more than 3,000 jobs were available.
Of the hundreds of job seekers who attended the event to inquire about those jobs, there were people like Langhorn who are new to the area and are looking for work and there were also people who'd been laid off from their previous jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, there were people who were just looking to make a career change.
"It's been fabulous," Bourdeaux said. "There's been a lot of good feedback and folks are really excited to both be here and recruit people."
Lawrenceville resident Kamau Sankofa said he was looking for a new career after he and 24 other people were laid off from their jobs at a health insurance company during the pandemic. He had worked in business operations.
Sankofa said he was looking for a job that allowed him to utilize some of his experience, such as data analysis, project management and operations management.
"I found one company that may have a possible opportunity (in quality management)," he said. "Most of these jobs that I've seen are entry level kind of labor-related, which there's nothing wrong with that, but it's not what I'm looking for."
The available jobs that employment seekers could ask businesses about at the event were in fields ranging from manufacturing to health care, to government and law enforcement.
The long list of employers who participated in the job fair included Marriott hotels, Gwinnett County government, the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, the city of Norcross, Lilburn police, State Farm, UPS, FedEx, the United States Postal Service, Northside Hospital, the United Way, Georgia Expo, Lund, Primerica, BOS Staffing, Randstad, QuikTrip, Publix and Waffle House.
"It's really huge and these are really good jobs," Bourdeaux said. "We're just at a really important point. The economy is coming very back very strong, but there are some adjustments where people are having to find new employment, find new careers and employers are having to find new ways to recruit people."
Anna Kinard, who is the human resources manager at Buford-based Lund International, said she was pleased by the turnout at the job fair. She also said she was impressed by the talent level represented by the job seekers she talked to during the event.
Kinard was looking to fill a few dozen jobs in management and manufacturing for Lund, which is a truck and automotive accessories producer. She said she was able to find some people to hire during the job fair.
"I'm a 30-year recruiter," Kinard said. "I can recruit and I can tell you that this job fair has been (outstanding). We found a lot of talent in it. I've seen a lot of people who have jobs, but they're looking for other careers.
"That's been great for us because some of that actually, that is the talent that we're looking for as well."
And, Langhorn said she had a lot of luck finding some potential jobs at the fair as well.
"I found plenty of options, permanent and temporary," she said. "There were many options available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.