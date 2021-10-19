A ramen bar with five locations in Georgia is preparing to open a new Buford restaurant, which will be its sixth location in the state.
JINYA Ramen Bar announced Monday that it is set to open its new location at The Exchange @ Gwinnett by the end of this month, although a specific date was not included in the announcement. The restaurant will be located in Building 1205 at 2925 Buford Drive.
“JINYA has established a reputation of serving delicious flavors and providing an exceptional experience to guests in metro Atlanta, so we can’t wait to bring our authentic Japanese ramen even further across the state,” franchisee James Wang said. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Buford community and hiring a talented team as we get ready to introduce true ramen culture to the area.”
JINYA is hiring employees to work at the new restaurant, including a front-of-house manager and other front-of-house positions and back-of-house positions. Anyone who would like to apply for a job at JINYA can send an email to Rose@xcramen.com or visit the restaurant from 1 until 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
JINYA serves “traditional flavors of Japanese food” including ramen that “combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours.” Some of its plant-based dishes includes Impossible Tacos, the Impossible Bun, Impossible Rice Bowl, Flying Vegan Harvest and the Tsunami White Pearl.
“At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles,” JINYA officials said in their announcement about the new restaurant. “Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
