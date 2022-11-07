James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67.
According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at Johns Creek Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Dr. Shaun King officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners.
His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School, went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.
At the age of 28, he became general manager of a newly acquired Porsche-Audi Dealership in Tucker. From there, he grew and advanced in the business until the early 1990's when the elder Ellis asked his son to take on the operating officer role.
In 2015, the younger Ellis was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group.
Over his nearly two decades, the family business would grow to where it is today with 20 dealerships consisting of 17 brands and a collision center.
Ellis was heavily involved in the community. He served as the chairman of the Chamblee Doraville Community Improvement District in DeKalb County and was also heavily involved in numerous chambers of commerce.
His hobbies included boating, fishing, golfing, exercising and driving fast cars.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Glynnell Ellis, as well as his children and grandchildren.
The family is asking that instead of flowers, donations should be made to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center - Medical Office Building at Scottish Rite Hospital in his honor.
All Jim Ellis locations will be closed on Wednesday for his funeral.
Service and burial arraignments are being handled by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory in Peachtree Corners.
