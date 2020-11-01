(The following is a short speech I give my college students on the first day of class. I share it here in the hope that it might do some good in the wider world. If you agree, perhaps you can forward it to a millennial you love. If you disagree — well, I hope you’re not offended.)
There’s a lot of talk these days about “hate speech” and other things people say that are “offensive.” So before we go any further, I need you to understand that “hate speech” is not an actual thing, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed (see Matal v. Tam, for example).
Yes, people sometimes say things that others find offensive. And while we should probably try to avoid offending people whenever possible — something my parents taught me growing up — there’s no way you can go through life without doing so occasionally. I certainly can’t teach a class of any substance without saying something that someone might find offensive.
Not that I go out of my way to offend. Personally, I’ve never taken a “shock jock” approach to teaching, saying outrageous things in order to provoke a response. That’s just not my personality. But I’ve had professors like that, and you probably will, too. Just be aware that they’re allowed. It’s called academic freedom.
But even if I don’t mean to offend you, I just might. And if I don’t, one of the writers we’re studying probably will. After all, writers talk about all sorts of controversial things, like sex and gender and politics and race and what have you.
So my advice to you is twofold. First, keep in mind that being offended is a choice. Others can say what they want; you have no control over that. What you can control, however, is how you respond. You can choose not to be offended, even if someone’s words are objectively offensive— although that’s relatively rare. Most of the time, offense is subjective: something taken, not given.
More importantly, in the context of a college course, you should understand that being offended is an emotional response, not an intellectual one. The appropriate intellectual response to offensive speech, whether objectively wrong or merely subjectively distasteful, is to formulate a cogent rebuttal.
Why, exactly, is the speaker (or writer) wrong? Why are you right? What evidence can you muster to support your position?
Unfortunately, as a society, we seem to have gotten the idea that the answer to offensive speech is to shut down or cancel the speaker. But that never works, long-term, as the history of oppressive regimes clearly shows.
Instead, the antidote to wrong or offensive speech is more speech, not less. When it becomes apparent that a bad idea cannot withstand reasoned argument, then it will die, and not before. That, in my view, is one of the main things you’re going to college to learn.
