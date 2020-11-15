Whenever I hear someone say, “Parenting doesn’t come with an instruction manual,” I want to shout, “Yes, it does! And I wrote it!”
The title of said instruction manual is “Family Man: The Art of Surviving Domestic Tranquility.” It’s actually not just about parenthood. It’s also about marriage, career, and just about every other aspect of family life. You can pick up a copy at Liberty Books, that charming little bookstore in downtown Lawrenceville, or order one from Amazon.
Not that I’m just trying to sell books, mind you. Wait. Who am I kidding? Of course I’m trying to sell books! But whether you buy the book or not, I hope you’ll enjoy the following excerpts. And remember, it makes a great Christmas gift.
(Side note: Although it is ostensibly a book about men written for men, it’s actually a book about men written for women.)
On marriage: “One of the most significant issues in any relationship, aside from who gets to take first shower, is who’s in charge. The traditional view is that the husband is the head of the household and the wife is subservient to him. That’s an excellent position for you to take, as long as your wife doesn’t know about it.”
On romance: “It is vital that you never stop romancing your wife. Well, okay, you might want to stop for a few minutes when the kids come into the room. But remember that ongoing romance is one of the key factors in making a relationship work. Many experts say so, and the fact that quite a few of them have been divorced at least once is probably irrelevant.”
On leaving an older child to babysit the younger one(s): “How old is old enough? Here’s a simple and scientific formula: multiply the age of your oldest child by the number of months since your last date night. If the product is at least 24, you have a babysitter. For example: Your last date was two months ago. Your oldest child is 12. Viola! Haven’t been out in three months? An 8-year-old will do.”
On disciplining children: “Those who view discipline as a true learning process, and not just an excuse to administer punishment, might argue that gentle persuasion is preferable to force or duress. In fact, we have a name for such people. We call them ‘parents of juvenile delinquents.’”
On setting priorities: “All you really have to do is decide what’s most important to you, then discard that in favor of what’s important to your wife, your kids, and your boss, in that order. Your own wants, desires, and needs come near the bottom of the list, just after those of the cat but before the house plants.”
Hey, if you like those, there’s a lot more where they came from. And if you didn’t like them — well, you probably voted for Joe Biden.
