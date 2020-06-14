Nationwide, the debate over whether to reopen college campuses this fall rages on. According to a survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education, about 68 percent of institutions are planning for an “in-person” fall semester, while 16 percent expect to be fully or partly online and another 16 percent remain undecided.
Here in Georgia, the university system has announced plans to hold classes on campus, albeit with significant online components. The same is true for most of the state’s private institutions. Figuring out what to do about dormitories and dining halls is a little dicier, but they’re working on it. And whether or not we’ll have sports and other activities is anybody’s guess (although the SEC keeps saying they intend to play football).
But what if you attend or plan to attend an institution in another state that decides not to reopen its campus in August? Or you’re going to school in-state but don’t want to pay all that money — tuition, room, and board — for a college experience you might not actually get to have?
In that case, though understandably disappointed, you still have several options. For one thing, you could take a semester or a year off from school and just work. With the economy rebounding, you should be able to find a decent job, perhaps even one that is tangentially related to your major or future profession. Even if it’s just grunt work, at least you can make some money.
That could be a great experience — allowing you to develop discipline, sharpen your work ethic, and perhaps gain a greater appreciation for your education and the doors it will eventually open. Plus, the money you set aside while working and living at home (ugh) will help pay for that education, thus reducing your student debt.
Another option would be to work part-time and take classes part-time online. I mean, if you’re going to have to go to school online, anyway, you might as well live at home and save some money. Or you could live at home and take classes online fulltime, whether you work or not.
What you probably shouldn’t do is pay full price at some expensive university to sit in your house and take classes — not unless you’re a junior or senior and need specific courses for your major that only your home institution offers. Otherwise, you can find most of the classes you need much cheaper.
For example, Perimeter College, which is part of Georgia State University, is widely recognized as a national leader in online education, and tuition is only about $150 per credit hour. (Full disclosure: I teach at GSU-PC, though not normally online.)
Personally, I hope you’re able to be on campus this fall. I hope I’m able to be on campus. But if not, don’t let that derail your plans. There’s more than one way to prepare for your future.
