In the early 1990s, when first I arrived as head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at a certain small, two-year college in the rural South, the institution had no women’s sports programs.
Working with the administration and community, I was able to rectify that situation within a few years, creating four women’s programs, as opposed to three for men.
I embraced the task with enthusiasm not only because it was the law — how the college was able to get by in violation of Title IX for over 20 years, I’ll never know — but also because I believe deeply that girls and women have just as much right as boys and men to participate in athletics.
If that conviction was somewhat heightened by the fact that I had a sports-minded daughter, it has now been doubly reinforced. Today I am the proud grandfather of three little girls — with a fourth on the way — at least two of whom show early signs of athletic ability.
That’s why I’m grateful for Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits discrimination based on sex for any federally-funded education programs, including high school and college athletics. It has enabled two generations of girls to enjoy a wide variety of sports, compete at a high level, and earn college scholarships.
Unfortunately, all the gains generated by Title IX are now threatened by the transgender agenda, which seeks to allow biological males to compete in girls and women’s sports. That can only result in reduced opportunities for biological females.
To put it plainly, it simply isn’t fair.
We’ve already seen cases, in high school and college track, where males have dominated female running events. That means girls who trained hard for years to compete and win against other girls were denied their spot on the stand—or even in the race itself.
Imagine if it were your daughter who didn’t medal, or failed to qualify because a boy beat her. I would be livid. In fact, when I think about my granddaughters, I am livid. This cannot be allowed to continue.
I have nothing against transgender people. If a guy wants to self-identify as a gal, as far as I’m concerned, that’s his business. This is America, where you can live your life any way you want as long as you don’t infringe on anyone else’s rights.
The problem is, allowing males to compete against females DOES infringe on the rights of the latter, negating their efforts and unfairly denying them opportunities.
Transgender advocates argue that boys who identify as girls actually ARE girls. No, biologically, they’re not — and in sports, biology matters. Others insist that males have no inherent physical advantage over females. I’m sorry, but anyone who believes that is seriously delusional.
Women can indeed be excellent athletes, within their own sphere. But they cannot consistently compete against men — nor should they have to.