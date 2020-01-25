Gaslighting, it seems, has become something of a national pastime.
If you’re not familiar with the term, “gaslighting” refers to the practice of stating something that manifestly is not true while apparently expecting people to believe it, anyway, despite the evidence of their senses.
Years ago, a trusted mentor told me the story of a wife who came home to find her husband in bed with another woman, whereupon she screamed and ran out of the room. Her husband rose from the bed, calmly dressed, and went downstairs to find her crying in the kitchen.
“What’s wrong?” he asked.
“What’s wrong”? she shrieked. “I saw you with that woman!”
“What woman?” he asked.
That’s classic gaslighting — although at the time I had never heard the term. I also never grasped the full significance of the story until I heard Bill Clinton say, “I did not have sex with that woman.”
But I digress.
Nowadays, it isn’t just politicians who gaslight. A good friend of mine who teaches middle school tells me that gaslighting has become rampant among pre-adolescents.
Of course, kids have always lied about their behavior in order to avoid punishment. The difference these days is that they’re more brazen about it. They’re not just lying — they’re gaslighting.
For example, my teacher friend explained, he’s constantly telling kids to stop talking — again, nothing new there — only to have them respond, “I wasn’t talking.”
“Yes, you were talking,” he’ll say. “I saw your mouth moving and heard words coming out. That’s talking.”
“But I was just telling him….”
“Exactly. ‘Telling’ is another word for ‘talking.’” And so on.
Who can blame them, though, considering the examples they see from our self-anointed moral betters.
For instance, the U.S intelligence community has been insisting for three years that it did not spy on candidate Donald Trump. They just used “electronic surveillance” and “human assets” to “gather information” on “people associated” with his campaign.
Um. Yeah. That’s called spying.
Then there’s former FBI attorney Lisa Page, whose lover, former FBI agent Peter Stzrok, texted her back in 2016 about an “insurance policy” in the event Trump won. We have the texts. Yet Page has been making the rounds on the Sunday talk shows, insisting there was no “insurance policy.”
“What woman,” indeed.
Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-N.Y., recently “quoted” President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky as follows:
“I have a favor I want from you. And I’m going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it, on this and on that.”
The only problem is, the White House released a transcript of the phone call. The President never said any of those things.
Somehow, though, we’re expected to believe Schiff’s fabrication over the actual words that were spoken. Welcome to Gaslight Nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.