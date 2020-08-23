We Americans do love us some experts. Utterly fixated on credentials, we appear to believe that degrees and titles confer almost magical powers. If you want to win an argument — any argument, on any topic — just lead with “Well, the experts say….”
We seem to forget that a credential is no guarantee of competence, as any business owner who has just hired someone fresh out of college knows. We also, to our peril, ignore the fact that the experts are often wrong.
A greater problem, though, is that we all too often listen to the wrong experts. Yes, on balance, experts do know more about one specific subject than the rest of us and are therefore somewhat more likely (though hardly guaranteed) to be right.
But there are experts and there are experts, and the ones with the biggest platform don’t necessarily have the most expertise.
In particular, in the age of bureaucracy, we have become enamored of government experts, assuming because they work for the government — ostensibly, for the people — they must constitute the highest order of experts and have the lest self-interest.
Those assumptions are usually false.
Let’s look at health care, since that’s a big topic right now. As a society, we have come to regard the government medical experts who regularly grace our TV screens as minor deities. They’re often described in glowingly hyperbolic terms, like “foremost experts” and “top doctors.” But are they really?
Do you know what government service pays? Better than most jobs, to be sure, but not as much as genuinely “top doctors” can earn in private practice. Or at an elite university, where medical school professors can literally make millions. Given that reality, why would the best doctors in the country work for the government?
The same is true, by the way, in any field. When my friend was a partner at one of the Big Four accounting firms, the bane of his existence were government auditors who didn’t have half his knowledge or experience. Almost uniformly, they were people who couldn’t cut it at a big firm, so they got a job with the government.
Another false assumption is that the people who make it to the top of their respective bureaucracy must therefore be the very best at what they do. This ignores the nature of bureaucracies, where advancement is generally due more to political acumen than to subject-matter competence.
Anyone who has ever worked in a bureaucracy, as I have, knows how people get promoted. Yes, sometimes they’re actually quite good at what they do, but in many cases what they’re really good at is sucking up, not rocking the boat, and throwing co-workers under the bus.
So next time you find yourself enthralled by the star power of “America’s top experts,” just remember that they aren’t really our top experts--and keep in mind how they probably got there.
