The way to acquire any virtue — and therefore become a better person and leader — is to change your behavior: to abandon some of your old behaviors while adopting new ones more compatible with that virtue.
Yet hence arises a paradox, for becoming a better leader requires more than just changing a few superficial behaviors— like carrying yourself more confidently, smiling more often, or shaking hands more firmly.
Those things are important but do not go far enough. They do not change your essential nature, or character, which is what must happen if you are to be truly transformed.
How to resolve this apparent conflict?
The way you behave in a given instance may not actually reflect your true character, because behaviors can be faked or cynically appropriated. However, over time, your true character will emerge through your behaviors.
Moreover, to make substantive changes to your character, you must change your behavior. Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that, as your essential nature changes, so do your behaviors.
The real question is, if changes in your nature lead to changes in behavior, is the reverse also true? Can you change your character by changing the way you act?
Absolutely — provided those behavioral changes are a) motivated by a sincere desire to improve and b) consistent over time, which is to say permanent rather than adopted temporarily in response to a situation.
In other words, we’re really talking about HABITS, not just isolated behaviors. The connection between character and habits has long been recognized. As Aristotle so succinctly put it, “We are what we repeatedly do.”
To become a better person, and therefore a better leader, you must break old, unproductive habits and develop new, productive ones.
You do that by consistently performing good actions — in other words, through your positive behaviors. That can take a while, especially if you’re having to replace old habits with new ones.
The good news: In the meantime, until that behavior becomes habitual, as you consciously and intentionally practice it, you are nevertheless exhibiting it, with all the benefits that naturally accrue.
For example, let’s say you wish to become a humbler leader. One way to do that is by becoming a better listener. So you resolve to seek out people’s suggestions, pay attention when they’re talking, and take their viewpoints into account when making decisions.
Over time, that behavior becomes habitual, a part of your essential character. In the meantime, you are actually gleaning important information AND acquiring a reputation as someone who listens to their employees.
Both are valuable. Even more important, you will actually be in the process of becoming a humbler leader.
Simply changing a few surface behaviors will not, in the long run, have much effect on your leadership. But making substantive changes to your behavior such that you develop life-long positive habits will make a huge difference.