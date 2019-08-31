Several years ago, my then-teenagers introduced me to a new term. Well, they actually introduced me to several new terms, some of which I can’t mention here. But the one I’m referring to specifically is “first-world problems.”
As you probably know, that phrase describes challenges unique to people in technologically developed nations, like the United States — challenges that are either unheard of or actually welcome in other, less developed countries.
Satellite television signal interrupted by a thundershower right in the middle of the big game? Definitely a first-world problem.
Local Whole Foods store fresh out of kale? Tell it to the people of Venezuela.
Have to park your new SUV in the driveway because it won’t fit in the garage? Do you know how many people in the world don’t even have an SUV, much less a garage?
And so on.
Lately, though, I’ve noticed that even in this generally prosperous society, there is a clear division between those of us who deal with normal (for us), everyday first-world problems and those who face more exclusive challenges—what I call “one-percenter problems.”
For instance, a friend of mine recently flew cross-country with his entire large family — something only one-percenters can afford to do, nowadays, anyway — and rented a Chevy Suburban. Or at least he reserved a Suburban. At the rental counter, he was informed that no Suburban was available, so they were giving him a Mercedes passenger van instead.
He was a little salty about it, to say the least (speaking of terms my teenagers taught me).
I mean, the nerve of some people! He reserved a $70,000 vehicle and they gave him, well, a $70,000 vehicle — just one that’s not as cool.
That’s a classic one-percenter problem.
Or how about the guy I overheard complaining that he couldn’t get his new iPhone X to sync with his Tesla Model S. Or the one who was getting impatient for his $1.2 million house to sell so he could buy a $1.6 million house.
Or, speaking of houses, how about some friends of ours who bought a beautiful new estate on acreage with a gorgeous swimming pool, only to find that everyone now wants to come over and swim. There’s a problem they don’t see much of in Uzbekistan. Or even in my neighborhood, for that matter.
I guess it all just goes to show that F. Scott Fitzgerald might have been wrong, after all.
“The very rich are different from you and I,” the author of “The Great Gatsby” said.
To which his fellow novelist and occasional wingman, Ernest Hemingway, reportedly replied, “Yes. They have more money.”
Besides that, though, maybe one-percenters really aren’t all that different from the rest of us. Clearly, they have their problems, too — even if some of them could be described by one of those terms my teenagers taught me that I can’t mention here.