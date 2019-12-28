One of the great things about closing out another year is that it gives me the opportunity to go back and review all the stupid things I’ve written over the past 12 months.
You know what they say — hindsight is 20/20. Although, in this case, it’s more like the tail end of 2019.
As usual, the stupid things I’ve said this year are far too numerous for a single column. However, I will try to hit the highlights — or lowlights, as the case may be.
Many of my idiotic comments seem focused on sports, which probably puts me in the same category as most men, including half the commentators on ESPN.
For instance, back in January, I was complaining about the college football selection committee, claiming they rarely get it right because of politics. Exhibit A was putting Notre Dame in last year’s playoff.
This year, I must admit, they definitely got it right, with politics nowhere in sight. The teams they picked are, without question, the four best teams in the country. So maybe 2018-19 was just a fluke. Or maybe they’re trying to do better. Hey, maybe they read my column.
Other stupid statements revolve around actual politics, which is basically just sports for non-athletes. In February, I speculated that, due to the Green New Deal, Chick-Fil-A might end up cornering the fast-food market, since chickens apparently don’t pass gas, unlike cows.
That was before Chick-Fil-A caved to the left-wing mob, pulled their support from the Salvation Army, and started donating to far-left groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center. This Christmas season, I’ve been bypassing the Red Rooster and putting my chicken sandwich money in the Salvation Army’s red pot instead.
Then there’s parenting, at which I ought to be an expert —I wrote a book about it, after all — but apparently not. In April, advising parents not to let their young children carry smartphones, I described said young children as having “still-forming” brains and lacking “impulse control.”
Silly me. As I observe families out in public, with both parents glued to their phones, it occurs to me that maybe the children’s impulse control isn’t the problem. Maybe a better piece of advice would be for kids not to let their parents have smartphones. Seems their brains might not be fully formed, either.
Also in April — getting back to politics — I decried our growing, Orwellian obsession with thought crimes. Since we can’t even know what people are thinking, I argued, how can we punish them for it?
Once again, it appears I was mistaken. Apparently, we can now impeach a president, not because he actually did anything wrong but just because we’re pretty sure he meant to and would have done given the chance.
So yeah, as a columnist, I occasionally get things wrong. But I meant to get them right. Doesn’t that count for anything?