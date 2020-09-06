Blanche Dubois’s famous line, from “A Streetcar Named Desire,” has long struck me as poignant: “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”
Perhaps Ms. Dubois was being a bit melodramatic. It’s also entirely possible she had depended on the kindness of strangers a little more than was good for her.
Nonetheless, those words speak volumes about the human condition. No matter who we are or where we are in life, whether we have Blanche’s problems or merely our own, we are all, at times, dependent on the kindness of strangers.
I was reminded of that recently, when I took what I thought would be a routine trip to Walgreens. I parked in the nearly empty parking lot, went in, found what I needed, paid, came back out and started up my car.
Except I didn’t. Start the car, I mean. The battery was as dead as Manhattan’s shopping district. So I got out, popped the hood to see if one of the cables was loose (no such luck), then got on the phone to my insurance company to request roadside assistance.
I guess I could have asked one of the people coming out of the store for a jump. But there weren’t many of them, and I don’t like asking for help. Perhaps that’s a personality flaw, but if I can fix a problem myself, I usually do. After all, I pay for roadside assistance. Why not use it?
I actually thought one of the three or four men I saw climbing into pickups might offer to help, since I had my hood up and was obviously having car trouble. None of them even looked my way. So I made the call.
Then something remarkable happened. While I was on hold (of course), a couple of ladies pulled up, got out of their car, and asked if they could help. I use the word “ladies” advisedly, because they certainly were that — a pair of gracious, well-bred Southern ladies, one about my age and the other probably her mother.
After I thanked them profusely and confessed that I didn’t have any jumper cables, having bequeathed those to my son when he went off to college, the younger lady said not to worry. She then produced a little charging device, about the size of a VHS cassette, complete with connecting cables. I was politely dubious, but my car started right up.
They laughed about that, joking that I was probably shocked that a couple of women had such a thing. I said no, but I was a little surprised that none of those big, strong men offered to help, when the two of them didn’t even hesitate. But I was profoundly grateful.
Like Blanche, I must occasionally depend on the kindness of strangers. And like those two sweet Southern ladies, I hope occasionally to be that stranger for someone else.
