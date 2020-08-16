Places have always held a special significance for me —certain places at least, the ones I refer to as “touchstones.” Those are places that meant a lot to me at one time, usually in childhood, and that I still enjoy visiting occasionally.
Of course, it’s probably the time I spent in there that was special, not the places themselves. But the places remind me of those times and reinforce my ongoing connection to them, even after 40 or 50 years.
For example, my Dad grew up outside Bedford, Indiana, the “Limestone Capitol of the World.” Near the neighboring city of Mitchell, hometown of ill-fated Apollo 1 astronaut Gus Grissom, lies Spring Mill State Park, host of many joyous Jenkins family reunions.
In the 50 years since I first remember going to Spring Mill, the park seems to have hardly changed. We still visit every three or four years, for progressively smaller reunions. Our family picnic table is still there, next to the creek where my cousins and I held epic water pistol battles and built dams. Now, when we get together, our grandchildren do the same.
Other places, though, other touchstones, live only in memory. Sadly, that list keeps growing.
One is my former elementary school, Westview in Chattanooga, which I was blessed to visit one last time about 20 years ago. It was during the Christmas holidays, and I was out driving around with my daughter Jenny, about 13 at the time, showing her where Daddy grew up.
As we passed by the old schoolhouse, I noticed a car out front and, on a whim, pulled into the parking lot. It turned out the principal was in. Not my old principal, Mr. Whitmire, whose heart gave out long ago, perhaps from the exertion of all the paddlings he gave me, but a new, young principal, who was happy to let Jenny and me spend half an hour wandering the halls.
I call that a blessing because the old schoolhouse is gone now, replaced with a new modern three-story monstrosity.
Then there’s my grandparents’ farm near Bedford, where I spent many happy, carefree childhood summer days, roaming the woods and fields or engrossed in my uncle’s Steve’s collection of Louis L’Amour westerns.
My grandparents have both been gone for many years now, and the farm has long since been sold. I went by there last time I was in the area, about three years ago. The gravel road leading back to their place still looks the same, but the old homestead has vanished, plowed under for a corn field.
The protagonists in J.B. Priestly’s novel “The Magicians” are able to literally relive their memories, as if experiencing those events all over again in the present. I’ve always envied them. Then again, I can accomplish much the same thing by revisiting my touchstones, whether in “reality” or just in my mind.
