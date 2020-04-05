Last month, we all learned a new term: “social distancing.”
Unfortunately, in that construction, the word “social” appears to mean the same thing it means in other constructions — namely, “not,” as in social security (not security), social science (not science), and social justice (definitely not justice).
If the crowded parks, warehouse stores, and big-box retailers of Gwinnett County are any indication, “social distancing” must mean “not distancing.”
Of course, another familiar phrase that includes the word “social” is “social media,” which is a bit of a paradox where my theory is concerned. In this case, no one can dispute that it actually is a form of media. It’s just not very social.
Or at least, it didn’t used to be, in the sense that we all understood the word “social” to mean getting together with other people. Social media, consumed singularly and in private, was basically the opposite.
Of course, that was back when groups could actually gather without fear of contracting a potentially deadly virus — or more accurately, perhaps, without fear of the fear.
Now that people are (supposed to be) keeping their distance from each another — not traveling, not gathering, not socializing (in the old-fashioned sense of the word) — social media has become, to some extent, our salvation.
I have been as critical of social media as anyone, especially for its effects on young people: facilitating cyber-bullying, promoting unrealistic lifestyle expectations, and generally turning their impressionable brains into mush.
But it turns out social media does have its uses.
I’ve always said that, despite its drawbacks, I enjoy Facebook because it keeps me connected to far-away family members and old friends I haven’t seen in years. Now it also keeps me connected to nearby family members and current friends I used to see on a regular basis — some weekly or even daily — but can’t get together with right now because of stupid coronavirus.
What about our teenagers, who must be absolutely bored out of their skulls? For many adolescents, their social circle — their group of friends — is their entire universe. Imagine if they didn’t have Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok and whatever else the kids use these days to maintain some semblance of a group dynamic.
They would go crazy. And so would you, as their parent. Both of you are probably teetering close to the edge, anyway. And if you haven’t quite gone over yet, social media might well be the main reason.
Yes, when this is all over, we will probably have developed a dangerous psychological dependency on technology that will be hard to kick. If so, that will be just one of many negative outcomes of this pan-panic, and not the worst.
In the meantime, however, I say thank goodness for social media. And if you disagree, feel free to post this column on Facebook with a nasty comment. All those “likes” will do you good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.