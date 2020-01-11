Two things I’ve learned in my 18 years as a newspaper columnist: 1) you can never predict what’s going to set people off, and 2) most people have no sense of humor when it comes to things they hold dear, like their college football team, their hometown or their position in the Ford-versus-Chevy debate.
After last week’s column — “Hahira: Home of the Sandwich Nazi (but not Buck Belue”) — I’ve been told that I owe Hahira and its citizens an apology. I don’t think so, because I didn’t say anything negative about the town or its people.
In fact, I referred to Hahira, and I quote, as “a quaint little town,” which is both accurate — it’s certainly small, and I believe quaint is exactly the word to describe it — and, in my view, a compliment. I love quaint little towns, especially in the South, and make an effort to visit them whenever possible.
However, since I am likely to return to Hahira, where my new in-laws are prominent citizens, and I don’t want to be considered persona non grata, I would like to set the record straight.
First of all, Hahira is indeed a lovely little town full of very nice people. I enjoyed walking around the downtown area— although I confess, it didn’t take long — and practically everyone I met was warm and welcoming.
As for the train depot, I didn’t make that up. It’s a brand-new construction, which disappointed me at first because I like old train depots. When I heard the wedding reception was to be held there, I pictured a historic stone building, which turned out to be non-existent.
The new structure, however, is an excellent venue —spacious and well-appointed, with a covered patio and beautiful lawn where I understand the annual Honeybee Festival is held each October. I hope one year to get down there for that.
I have since been reliably informed that Hahira did once have an actual station, where trains stopped and picked people up. The only trains I saw while in town were barreling through at 60-plus mph, with no intention of stopping nor anyplace to do so. But I don’t doubt that, back when people actually rode trains and every little town had a station, Hahira had one, too.
The incident in the sandwich shop happened just as I described it. I thought it was funny and therefore excellent material for a column. But I didn’t take it personally. My son and I both ended up having sandwiches, if not our first choice. Next time I’m in town, I plan on going back to that restaurant, just with slightly lower expectations.
So if you’re heading down to Florida anytime soon, I encourage you to stop through Hahira. You’ll be glad you did, and so will I, because if this column helps spark tourism, maybe my new Hahiran friends won’t actually tar and feather me.
