A new favorite phrase of the leftist media — which is to say, the media — is “without evidence,” as in “(insert name of conservative here) stated, without evidence….” In most cases, the media is either lying or ignorant of basic rhetorical terms.
Specifically, they fail to grasp the difference between two words that, although often used interchangeably, do not mean the same thing: “evidence” and “proof.” What they’re really saying is, “without proof,” which may be true but is a far cry from “without evidence.”
In classical rhetoric, “proof” is the product of deductive reasoning, based on a premise that is universally accepted as true. In a court of law, for example, this might take the form of DNA testing, since it is generally acknowledged that no two people have the exact same DNA (except, perhaps, identical twins).
The problem is that, outside the realms of science and mathematics, actual proof of anything is pretty scarce. It’s somewhat rare even in science, as we see when scientific “facts” — such as “Pluto is a planet” — are disproved after more information becomes available.
That’s why most arguments are inductive rather than deductive. Inductive reasoning is about probability, not proof, relying on numerous pieces of evidence. The more evidence, the more likely the proposition is to be true — or at least persuasive.
For example, “smoking cigarettes causes lung cancer” is an inductive argument. There’s no absolute, incontrovertible proof of that, in the mathematical sense. There’s just a lot of evidence. A whole lot of evidence. I’m certainly convinced. But even the most persuasive inductive argument is not proof.
That’s true in our legal system, as well, although we tend to use the word “proof” very loosely. Even in a criminal case, the “burden of proof” is “beyond a reasonable doubt” —which is not the same as beyond any doubt at all.
Sometimes attorneys can absolutely prove their case — as when DNA or fingerprints are present — but often they rely on inductive arguments using “circumstantial evidence.” Yet circumstantial evidence is, in fact, a form of evidence.
In civil cases, the “burden of proof” is even lower: a “preponderance of the evidence,” meaning something is more likely to be true than not. Obviously, such arguments are purely inductive — but that doesn’t mean they can’t be persuasive, and it certainly doesn’t mean they can’t carry the day.
So next time you hear some talking head claim that the president or another conservative said such-and-such “without evidence” (oddly, they never seem to accuse leftists of this), keep in mind that they are almost certainly wrong, if not outright lying.
The maligned individual probably does have at least some evidence — although the exact nature of that evidence and whether it will persuade anyone remain to be seen. That the accuser is either unaware of the evidence or intentionally ignoring it does not, in itself, constitute a counter-argument.
