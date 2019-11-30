Can we talk about these ridiculous nicknames for grandparents?
I know this topic might not interest Millennials, because it has the audacity not to be about them — except, actually, it is, because they’re some of the people perpetuating this trend.
(A quick disclaimer, before I continue: The lovely Mrs. Jenkins, a.k.a. Bonnie, a.k.a. Nonna, did not approve this column. I decided to run with it anyway. May God have mercy on my soul.)
When I was a kid, I was blessed to have three sets of grandparents. My mother died when I was two, and my step-grandparents, wonderful people that they were, treated me like their own. That mostly meant Grandpa taught me how to swim and Grandma admonished me for chewing with my mouth open.
So six grandparents. Know what I called them? Grandma and Grandpa. All six of them. (Well, three and three, based on gender identity.)
But not today. That just won’t do. Nowadays, when you become a grandparent, you can’t just be grandma and grandpa. Instead, you have to go by something like G-Momma and Papa Daddy or GeeMaw and PeePaw or GeeGee and DeeDee.
What the heck are those? The first four sound more like rapper street names than proper honorifics for respected elders, and the last two sound like pole dancers. (I’m probably going to tick off some family members with this column, not to mention a few pole dancers.)
But what if a child is fortunate to have two sets of living grandparents. How do they tell them apart? Calling them both the same thing would be too confusing, right?
So only one set gets to be grandma and grandpa — usually the older set, who got to make a sane choice back before all the craziness ensued — before the Gen Xers, who think they have a monopoly on everything, decided they invented grandparenting, too.
Yet all my grandparents were just grandma and grandpa, and I don’t remember being confused. When I spoke to them, I addressed them as such. When I talked about them, to my parents or God or Santa Claus, I simply added last names.
I try to picture, sometimes, calling my Grandpa Jenkins PawPaw. He would have laughed his head off then asked if there was something wrong with my brain.
Nowadays, though, before the birth of your first grandchild, you have to choose your grandparent nickname, which takes place with as much fanfare as the gender reveal and sometimes well before.
After our oldest grandchild Caleb was born, Bonnie informed me that we would be going by Nonna and Poppa. (Note: Spelling counts.)
“Who decided that?” I asked.
“Caleb,” she replied.
“Caleb is three months old,” I said. “I’m pretty sure, to him, we’re GooGoo and GaGa.”
“Don’t be silly,” she retorted. “I clearly heard him say ‘Nonna.’ Which makes you ‘Poppa.’”
How to argue with logic like that?