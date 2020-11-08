As I write, it is Tuesday afternoon, November 3, which means I don’t yet know the outcome of the election. Hopefully, by the time you read this on Sunday, we’ll all know the outcome, although that is by no means certain.
Meanwhile, whatever happens, I will be OK. And so will you. Because, as important as this election is, it is not the most important thing in the world.
That would be family.
I was reminded of that last week while in Bedford, Indiana for my Aunt Elizabeth’s funeral. My dad’s youngest sister, known as Liz to friends and siblings — or Elizabeth Ann, if they were really serious — died of lung cancer, though she never smoked. She was 70.
As I approach 60, that single decade seems sobering, a reminder of life’s precariousness. Funny how, when you’re 17, 70 seems ancient; at 59, it’s far too young.
Liz was to me a favorite aunt who became a lifelong friend and role model. I have clear memories of her as a teenager— pretty, vivacious, always smiling, always friendly. As far as I can tell, she was that way to the end. It was how she lived her life.
Aunt Liz and her sweetheart, Uncle Tony, were married for 53 years. Yes, she dropped out of high school to tie the knot at 17. But she went back years later, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and became a college professor.
In the interim, she followed Tony around the world as he pursued a career in the U.S. Army and later as a civilian contractor. They raised three children together and went on to have 10 grandchildren and six great-grands. Both their boys, along with three grandsons, followed in Tony’s footsteps by serving their country.
Liz was enormously proud of them all, with good reason.
In retirement, she and Tony traveled widely, posting frequent photos on Facebook so the rest of us could attempt to keep up. As a couple, they were a wonderful example of lifelong love and devotion, one I hope to emulate.
I’m not sure what we’re going to do without Aunt Liz. She was, in many ways, the glue that held our family together — the historian, the administrator of our Facebook page, the one who organized triennial reunions at Spring Mill State Park.
But life goes on, and so will we. Despite the sad occasion, I took great joy last week in being with my family, even those I’m not that close to or rarely see.
It’s been said that friends are the family you choose for yourself. That may be so, but it’s also true that family are the friends who have no choice in the matter. They’re the ones who have to be there for you, whether they like you or not. They’re family.
That is certainly the way Aunt Liz would see it.
