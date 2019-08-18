The long Summer Football Drought is finally over, and another college gridiron season lies just before us. That means it’s time for some predictions.
No, I’m not a professional sports prognosticator, but I do have at least one thing in common with the pros: I’m probably wrong about everything.
So here, without further adieu, are 12 predictions for the upcoming 2019 college football season:
1. Clemson will repeat as national champions. My second choice would be OSU — by which I don’t mean Ohio State University. In this context, OSU stands for “Other Southern University,” such as Alabama or Georgia, with Auburn as a dark horse.
2. Georgia will once again win the SEC East. In fact, they’re so loaded in Athens that the second-best team in the East is probably the Bulldogs’ backups.
3. Tennessee (my alma mater, in case you’ve been buried under a rock for the last 15 years) will win more games than last year. I know that’s a little like saying the stock market will probably perform better this fall than it did in the fall of 2008, but still. I’ll take what I can get.
4. Some team from the West Coast will be hyped early — probably Oregon, if they can manage to beat Auburn in the opener. But the Ducks will turn out to be a bust by the end of the season.
5. Ohio State will get off to a fast start, blowing teams out by 30 points, and thus be hailed as the team that can finally put an end to Southern football dominance. They won’t be.
6. The Buckeyes will, however, beat Michigan for the 75th time in row since Jim Harbaugh took over in Ann Arbor.
7. At least one coach in the SEC West will be fired at the end of the season. My vote would be for Gus Malzahn, if Auburn fails to live up to (its fanbase’s) expectations, with LSU’s Ed Orgeron as second favorite in the hot-seat sweepstakes.
8. Vanderbilt will finish last in the SEC East. I copied and pasted that from my last 32 pre-season predictions columns. I haven’t always been correct, but my batting average would make me shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.
9. Florida, as the Gators reboot, will be worse than last year but still not bad enough to please me. Florida fans will continue to wear cut-off blue jeans.
10. Kentucky will NOT win 10 games this year. In fact, look for Wildcats’ fans to resurrect their traditional motto, “Wait till basketball season,” which was shamelessly co-opted by Tennessee last year.
11. Notre Dame will by hyped for exactly three weeks. Then they’ll get boat raced in Athens.
12. Whatever happens, which will probably be nothing at all like I describe above, it will be fun to argue about on Facebook—assuming you don’t unfriend me over this column.