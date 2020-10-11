The first thing we noticed when we pulled up to her house were two huge trees lying in the yard. Miraculously, neither had struck the neat brick structure.
One, which had clearly been growing right up against the house, had fallen away from it, toward the road. Its root ball was higher than the eaves. The other tree, in the side yard, had fallen in the same direction, barely missing the corner of the building.
We were in Pensacola, Florida, with a bunch of folks from our church, helping with storm clean-up in the wake of Hurricane Sally. Our crew consisted of 16 intrepid souls from Collins Hill and Dacula.
In Pensacola, the damage from Sally wasn’t as extensive as what we faced in Panama City a couple of years ago, after Michael. Still, it was considerable in places. This, our fifth house of the day, on a quiet residential street of older homes, featured the worst destruction we had yet encountered.
As a couple of guys got to work with chain saws, and others in our group (including several teenagers) began picking up debris and piling it by the street for the city to pick up later, I noticed a small, slender lady standing to one side, watching. So I walked over and introduced myself.
She told me her name was Beverly. She was 81 years young, a retired surgical nurse who had lived all her life in Pensacola and raised her four children, now grown, in that house. She noted that her bedroom is at the front of the house — right next to where the trees had fallen.
“I feel so blessed,” she said. “I thank the Lord everyday that those trees went the other way. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be standing here. It was the Lord’s hand.”
Over the persistent metallic whine of the chain saws, we talked about her life and career. It turns out that, 40 years ago, Ms. Beverly became one of the first Black surgical nurses in Pensacola. She quickly developed a reputation as one of the best, with surgeons often requesting her by name, even on her day off.
“It made some of the other nurses pretty mad,” she recalled with a small laugh, “but I didn’t care. I knew, as an African-American woman, I couldn’t just be good. I had to be better than good.”
Then, as often happens with parents, our conversation turned to children. Though two of Beverly’s daughters remain close by, her only son now lives in Washington, DC. An elderly widow, she had no one to turn to for help removing the trees. She didn’t know what to do, she said —except pray.
“The Lord sent you here,” she told me, holding back tears. “Don’t you doubt that. He answered my prayers.”
I don’t doubt that for a minute. But even so, we were the ones most blessed.
