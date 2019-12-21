Traditional Judeo-Christian values are increasingly under attack, as self-styled “Progressives” label them “bigoted,” “(fill in the blank)-phobic,” and “white supremacist” — not to mention “outdated,” as if truth somehow had an expiration date.
Yet people can’t live without some kind of value system, so Progressives have attempted to replace four millennia of divinely-inspired wisdom with their own “modern” substitutes.
These fake truths are easy to spot. Judeo-Christian values are positive; they uplift, inspire, and unite. Progressive counterfeits are negative, leading to guilt, acrimony, and division.
As we embrace Judeo-Christian values, we come to love our neighbor as ourselves. Progressive counterfeits breed only contempt, for self and others. No wonder this generation of young people, after years of Progressive indoctrination, is the most depressed in history!
Consider the classic virtues of gratitude and humility. Once, people were taught to appreciate what they have; that, even if they have little, others have less; and if they have much, that is something to be grateful for, not a sign of superiority.
Compare that to the Progressive notion of “privilege,” which casts aspersions on those who have much — as well as many who don’t. It suggests that they don’t deserve their blessings and should therefore feel guilty, not grateful.
Or how about another virtue that typically accompanies gratitude: charity.
Once, we were taught that “to whom much is given, much is expected” — that we have a moral obligation to help those less fortunate. That belief has for centuries led religious people to give generously, even when their own circumstances are modest.
Unfortunately, Progressives have perverted the virtue of charity into the proposition that the “haves” should be forced at gunpoint to surrender their “excess” to the “have-nots,” who in the Progressive/Marxist worldview somehow have a right to the fruits of others’ labor.
Those who attempt to justify confiscatory redistribution schemes by quoting scripture would do well to remember that Jesus’s admonition to care for the poor was directed to individuals and to the Church, not to government, which can give to one only by taking from another.
And then there is the ultimate perversion of Judeo-Christian values, “social justice.”
Justice, as we understand it, basically means treating everyone fairly. But the key word is “every-ONE,” because justice can be meted out only on an individual basis. “Social justice” is ostensibly justice for groups, which in reality is no justice at all.
To put it another way, being fair to one person should not necessitate being unfair to someone else. But there is no way to be “fair” to an entire group without treating another group unfairly. So-called “affirmative action” is a classic example. Discrimination, for whatever reason, is simply unjust.
So before you’re seduced by the high-sounding rhetoric of Progressive “values,” compare their outcomes to those of the originals — the Judeo-Christian values on which our society was founded and because of which it has thrived.