First of all, this is not intended to bash Jake Fromm. Although not a Georgia fan — which means I can be objective in ways others can’t — I like and admire Jake Fromm. He seems like an outstanding young man, and I wish him nothing but the best.
It’s also obvious to me that he wasn’t the right quarterback for Georgia this year.
Unfortunately for the Bulldog nation, their best quarterback now plays for Ohio State — which, incidentally, is in the hunt for a national championship while UGA is booking a charter to New Orleans.
Consider how similar Georgia and Ohio State are in other respects: Both are well-coached, both feature NFL-quality running backs and offensive lines, and both are among the nation’s best defensive teams.
The difference? Justin Fields.
I understand why Fromm started ahead of Fields last year, and I think it was the right decision on Coach Smart’s part— for that one year. And given the shelf-life of your average college coach, they can’t be faulted for thinking one year at a time. Fans demand success now, not in the future.
For one thing, in 2018, Fromm was more experienced. Fields was a true freshman. Also, with the receivers and backs they had, Georgia didn’t need a guy to run around and create plays out of nothing. They needed a guy who was cool in the pocket and could stand and deliver the football. That’s Fromm, in a nutshell.
However, in 2019, Georgia sure could have used a guy who could run around and create plays out of nothing—someone with 4.4 speed and a cannon for an arm. That, Jake Fromm is not.
Fromm has intangibles out the wazoo — leadership, intelligence, poise. But sometimes, to win in sports, you just need a heapin’ helping of tangibles — what the pro scouts call “measurables.”
I’m well acquainted with the seductiveness of intangibles. As a college basketball coach for 13 years (and a high school coach for four), I was often drawn to guys who did things the right way, even if they weren’t as talented.
Sometimes that worked out. One year I had the best post players in the league but kept losing games we should have won because my super-athletic point guard insisted on throwing the ball away. I replaced him with a guy who wasn’t as gifted but made good decisions and we turned things around and had a decent season.
But the following year we were conference champs, once the super athlete figured things out. Because, in the end, there’s really no substitute for speed, quickness and athletic ability. Basketball is a sport, after all. Just like football.
So yeah, I get it. I understand why Coach Smart made the decision he made in August of 2018. No one, least of all him, should be surprised that it came back to bite him in December of 2019.