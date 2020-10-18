In our media-driven culture, people often vote for personalities over policies. But before you cast your ballot in this election, you should probably pay attention to WHAT you’re voting for, not just whom.
Admittedly, I’m partisan. As a constitution-loving, free-market, Christian conservative, I favor low taxes, less government intrusion in our lives, law and order, originalist judges, literal readings of the First and Second Amendments, tightly-controlled immigration and severe restrictions (at least) on abortion.
Thus, I vote for candidates, however imperfect, that I believe have an actual chance of winning and are likely to support that agenda — usually (but not always) Republicans.
I can understand why someone might not want to vote for Donald Trump. However, the only viable alternative is Joe Biden. And before you vote for the former vice president, or any Democrat, you should understand what that means.
If you vote for Democrats, you’re voting for higher taxes. That is simply a given, something they haven’t even tried to hide. If you think we should all be forking over more of our hard-earned cash to the government, then by all means, vote for Democrats. If not, you might want to re-think your position.
If you vote for Democrats, you’re voting for unfettered immigration — basically, open borders — with all the social and economic problems that entails. If that’s what you believe in, vote for Democrats. Otherwise, you probably shouldn’t.
If you vote for Democrats, you’re voting for abortion with basically no limits — regardless of the mother’s age, with no input from her parents or the child’s father, right up to (and perhaps beyond) the moment of birth. Perhaps that aligns with your views. If so, vote for Democrats. If not, I don’t see how you can.
If you vote for Democrats, you’re voting to defund the police. I know they say “defund” doesn’t really mean, um, “de-fund.” But that’s just Orwellian double-speak. They’ve made their intentions clear, repeatedly. If you think we should defund or even eliminate police departments around the country, vote for Democrats. Otherwise, don’t.
If you vote for Democrats, you’re voting for further restrictions on gun ownership. If that’s what you want, then vote for Democrats. If not, then don’t.
And finally, if you vote for Democrats, you’re voting for a reading of the First Amendment that says certain types of speech, designated “hate speech” — basically, any utterances that depart from leftist doctrine — are not free. If you believe people who disagree with you should be silenced, vote for Democrats.
My message is ultimately this: Vote your conscience. If you believe in all the things mentioned above, then you should be very pleased to have a slate of candidates who agree with you.
But if you don’t accept even one of those positions — well, I don’t understand how in good conscience you can vote for people who are determined to deliver all of them and more.
