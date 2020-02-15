Recently, I attended the funeral of a dear friend, not much older than I. Despite the incredibly sad occasion, I was touched to hear four of his children deliver heart-felt eulogies in praise of their dad.
That experience left me wondering (among other things) what my children will say about me when I’m gone, one day in the (I hope) far distant future. If I could write my own epitaph, it would be this: “Dad was always there for us.”
That’s because I’m convinced that, when it comes to parenting, being present is more than half the battle. Yet it’s something I occasionally struggled with during my child-rearing years.
When my children were young, I earned my living coaching college basketball. That meant I was on the road a lot, and not just during the season. A friend once asked my wife, “What does your husband do in the off-season?” She replied, “What off-season?”
If I wasn’t at a game, I was off scouting opponents. Or on a recruiting trip. Or at summer camp. Year-round, there was always something.
As my children grew older and became involved in more activities of their own, however, not being present became intolerable. Eventually, I left the coaching profession, mostly so I could be there for my own kids instead of always being with other people’s kids.
I quickly learned that there’s more than one kind of presence. Being present physically is one thing — it’s a great place to start— but by itself it’s not enough. As parents, we also have to be mentally and emotionally available.
That, too, was sometimes hard for me. Anyone who knows me will tell you that, given the opportunity, I will happily spend hours with my nose in a book. Once my kids were old enough to entertain themselves, the temptation was always there to retreat into a fantasy world of ink and paper.
I understood intuitively, though, that my children would not be young forever, and that opportunities lost could never be recaptured.
So I made myself put down my book and read them a book — or throw the ball around in the yard, or shoot some baskets, or play a board game, or take them fishing. Looking back, I’m so glad I did. Those times are among my most precious memories.
I’m also grateful we didn’t have smartphones back then, because I know what a powerful attraction they can be.
Still, when I see parents today, at the park or playground or wherever, mesmerized by the screen, I want to ask them, “Do you have any idea what you’re missing? Or how much you’ll regret it one day, when those children are grown and gone?”
It may be that technology makes it harder than ever for parents to be present. Yet in this modern, topsy-turvy world, being there for your kids has never been more important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.