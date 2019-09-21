You may have heard that college enrollments nation-wide have been trending downward in recent years. There are several reasons for that, some demographic, some economic, some cultural, and some political.
What you might not know — but what all college administrators and admissions staff understand very well — is that enrollment is expected to fall off the table in about seven years. That’s because the U.S. birthrate declined sharply in 2008 in response to the Great Recession. Adding 18 to 2008 takes us to 2026.
The question, then, should no longer be “why.” Instead, institutions must devote all their efforts to figuring out how they’re going to survive.
Sure, the big flagships and well-endowed privates will probably be fine. It’s the small colleges, regional universities, and two-year schools that will struggle. In all likelihood, many of them will not make it, and perhaps that’s as it should be — a necessary correction to an inflated education market.
Yet most probably could survive, if they make a few difficult but necessary changes. I have no realistic expectation that many will actually follow this advice — honestly, they might prefer to fail — but here it is, anyway.
Downsize. In seeking to be all things to all people, higher education institutions have both watered down their mission and spread themselves entirely too thin. Their response to past enrollment downturns has been to create new programs, aimed at attracting more students.
That won’t work this time. There will be no more students to attract.
Instead, colleges must become lean, abandoning programs that have little appeal to students. That may well include traditional majors, like English and art, and it certainly includes any “major” with the word “studies” in its name.
Dot-connect. I’ve never believed the sole purpose of a college education is to prepare someone for a particular job. Learning is clearly valuable for its own sake.
At the same time, students expect some return on investment. They want to know how their coursework will help them get a job. That means, even in traditional “core” courses like history, composition, and economics, professors must demonstrate that the subject matter connects to life beyond college.
Depoliticize. One of the under-reported stories of the last half-decade is how conservative families — roughly, half the country — have become disenchanted with the higher education system, which seems to have become positively hostile to their values, to put it mildly.
That doesn’t mean colleges should embrace conservatism. But to survive and thrive in the coming higher education buyer’s market, they must appear politically neutral — something they ought to be, anyway — or risk alienating half their pool.
This is hardly an exhaustive list of adjustments institutions must make in order to weather the impending enrollment storm. Sadly, most of them won’t change anything, and many of those will fail. But the ones that do make the necessary course corrections will doubtless be better for it.