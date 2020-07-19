The fact that we’re talking about “narrative,” not “news” —much less “truth” — should tell you all you need to know. Yet that is the media’s preferred term nowadays, one they once used only among themselves but now brazenly affirm.
You know what a narrative is, right? It’s a story, which might be somewhat rooted in reality but might also be completely made up. In actuality, many of the narratives advanced by today’s mainstream media are based only loosely on facts, and those are often distorted.
So how can you know when the narrative is false? Admittedly, that can be challenging, because the narrative-spinners are often quite adept. Yet there are some tell-tale signs that all may not be as it seems.
Vagueness. The first indication that an allegedly factual narrative may be mostly fiction is when the information presented is vague and imprecise. It lacks specificity, relying on hedge words like “might” and “could.” Instead of providing hard numbers, it refers to “many” and “some.”
That’s fine in an op/ed piece, but in a supposed news story, such vagueness suggests that it really isn’t news.
Contradictions. Another tell-tale sign is when the spinners contradict themselves. A narrative is usually constructed over time, using multiple, similar stories ostensibly conveying the same information and thereby reinforcing each other.
But when this week’s story states something different from last week’s, without the spinners acknowledging the inconsistency — apparently hoping you won’t notice — that means they’re advancing a narrative, not giving you information.
Moving goalposts. A common trick of the narrative-spinners is to change the terminology mid-stream, essentially equating two things that aren’t at all equal while once again hoping you won’t notice.
An example would be coronavirus “deaths” versus “cases.” For months, all we heard about were deaths, in an attempt to advance the narrative that contracting the virus is a certain death sentence. Now that mortality rates have fallen precipitously, all we hear about is the rise in “cases.”
And how about “from” versus “with” — as in deaths FROM coronavirus as opposed to death WITH coronavirus?
Data manipulation. Narrative-spinners are also masters at manipulating data to make something look worse (or better) than it really is. For example, how many think Florida is doing worse at battling the pandemic than New York, due to the Sunshine State’s recent “spike” in cases?
Would you be surprised to learn that in New York, the death rate per 100,000 is 166, as opposed to only 19 in Florida?
Cui bono? When evaluating the truthfulness of any narrative, it’s vital to ask yourself who stands to gain. If the answer is “the narrative-spinners,” that’s a good sign they might not be honest brokers.
So what do the Trump-hating narrative-spinners in the MSM stand to gain from casting COVID-19 as the Bubonic Plague reborn? Oh, I don’t know. But it just might have something to do with November.
