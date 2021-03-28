I’ve long been a supporter of public schools, having enjoyed many positive experiences with them growing up. Plus, my four children received an excellent education here in Gwinnett County Public Schools, for which I am grateful.
However, if I were anti-public schools, and what I really wanted was to destroy them, I know exactly how I’d do it.
First, I’d help elect radical, neo-Marxist ideologues to the school board. As a bonus, they wouldn’t have much experience running a school system and/or kids of their own in the county schools.
Once my radical leftists held a majority on the board, they could begin enacting their extremist agenda — starting with keeping as many kids out of school as possible for as long as possible by pushing popular superstitions about COVID-19.
We know, based on multiple studies, that children are not at high risk, nor are they likely to give the virus to adults. But my radical school board wouldn’t let that hinder their fear-mongering.
Another good strategy: force schoolkids to wear masks all day, so they don’t want to attend. Two decades worth of randomized controlled tests — the highest level of scientific evidence — show masks are ineffective against airborne viruses. In fact, for children, they might do more harm than good.
No matter. If kids want to come to our schools, they must “mask up.” And if they or their parents aren’t willing, fine. That just hastens the system’s demise.
Beyond COVID, my radical board would institute several other extreme policies, such as eliminating school resource officers. Then they would insist on race-based disciplinary procedures, meaning no matter who commits the offenses, school leaders would be required to make sure all races were proportionally represented in the final statistics.
If that resulted in some students getting away with severe misbehavior while others were unjustly punished, all the better. The abandonment of fairness and the resulting disintegration of order would be essential to my plans.
Next, my board would require that students be indoctrinated in “Critical Race Theory,” a hateful, racist, neo-Marxist ideology. All would be branded as either victims or oppressors, good or bad, based not on the content of their character but on the color of their skin. What better way to foment division and distrust?
Finally, as its coup de grace, my board would institute a policy allowing boys to enter girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers at will. At the high schools, especially, this policy in conjunction with already-raging hormones would quickly break down any remaining social order.
And of course, if anyone stood in the way of my radical agenda, such as a superintendent who had run the system with spectacular success for a quarter century, with stellar bond ratings and numerous national awards to prove it, that person would need to be removed forthwith.
The beauty of my plan is that, as the school system circled the drain and families fled the county for saner climes, property values would plummet, providing even less money for the schools.
The result? Equal misery for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or socioeconomic circumstances — in other words, “equity.”
So, yeah, if I wanted to destroy Gwinnett County Public Schools, that’s how I’d go about it.
But it looks like somebody already beat me to the punch.
