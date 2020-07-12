Facebook is full of contradictory information and diverse points of view, inviting “friends” (and often strangers) to chime in with their two cents. After all, who doesn’t love a good Facebook debate?
If you plan to engage in that sort of thing with any regularity, however, it might be helpful to be right most of the time. Fortunately, there is a simple, eight-step process to ensure just that.
First, automatically distrust any pronouncement issued by government bureaucrats. It might turn out to be correct, but you cannot assume so. Better to take a default position of extreme skepticism.
Second, if the mainstream media (MSM) agrees with the bureaucrats, and especially if they push the official narrative 24/7, assume that it must be false.
Of course, no human being can be right all the time, except maybe Thomas Sowell. But does anyone turn out to be wrong more often than the talking heads at CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, et al.? Not that I’m aware of. Assume they’re wrong and you’ll usually be right.
Third, if government bureaucrats say something is true, and the mainstream media declares it to be false, it’s probably true. Remember: The MSM is almost always wrong. The government is only usually wrong.
Fourth, if all the “experts” seem to agree, they’re probably either wrong or lying intentionally—especially if they’re advancing the MSM’s preferred narrative.
Fifth, if the “experts” disagree with each other — as they usually do, if any of them possess a scintilla of intellectual honesty — you should side with those who are NOT advancing the official government/MSM narrative.
Additionally, when the narrative nazis begin attacking their opponents personally, accusing them of lacking credibility or impugning their motives or whatever, you can be pretty confident the “naysayers” are the ones who actually know what they’re talking about. The sycophantic sock-puppets are merely projecting.
Sixth, if the “experts” disagree with themselves — if what they’re saying today is completely different from what they said a month or two ago — then you have to ask yourself, “What changed?” If the only answer is, “the MSM narrative,” then you can safely conclude they were probably correct to begin with.
Seventh, when sources conflict, consider which ones have been right more often and go with those.
Eighth — and this is the most important point — when virtually everyone embraces the narrative, and the mob mocks and ridicules any who dare to disagree, attempting to drive them from the public square, then you can be reasonably certain that the conventional wisdom is utterly, malignantly misguided.
By following these basic steps, you can experience the satisfaction of being right on Facebook more often than not. You might even get to see the “friends” who attacked you two months ago suddenly posting the very things you said, correctly, back then.
Just don’t expect a hat tip, much less an apology.
