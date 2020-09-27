Are you a recent college graduate who can’t find a job because you majored in gender studies? If so, you should consider an exciting and rewarding career as a Facebook fact-checker!
Fact-checking doesn’t require a great deal of knowledge or education, much less critical thinking skills. That’s why it’s perfect for many of today’s college graduates.
In fact, there’s only one real job requirement: You must have spent the last five years in a “Progressive” bubble, where literally everyone you know believes things like a man can have a uterus, climate change will destroy the earth in 12 years, and Hillary Clinton was, like, the smartest person ever.
Like I said, it’s ideal for recent grads.
As a Facebook fact-checker, you will utilize time-tested and totally valid propaganda skills in the pursuit of relative truth, social justice, and the un-American way.
Like strawman building, which is helpful when someone says something on Facebook that makes you feel icky but you can’t actually disprove. As a fact-checker, you can simply accuse them of saying something obviously false that they never said.
For example, what if an unwoke Facebook user — and, sadly, there are many — posts a link to a CDC report that shows only 6 percent of reported COVID deaths were people who died of COVID alone, while the other 94 percent had an average of 2.6 co-morbidities.
All you have to do to thwart this blatant attempt to spread disinformation by citing scientific data is to tag the post as “Partly False,” with a note explaining that the CDC did not say only 6 percent of reported COVID deaths actually died due to COVID.
Of course they didn’t say that! And neither did the poster. But now the miscreant is discredited, and Facebook users everywhere are protected from an uncomfortable truth. See how easy that is?
Another useful strategy is conflating fact with opinion. Objectively speaking, a person’s opinion can be wrong but not “false.” Luckily, as a Facebook fact-checker, you needn’t be objective. Any opinion you disagree with can simply be labeled “false,” regardless of the validity of the arguments.
For example, if a user posts an article in which scientists make scientific arguments against mass mask-wearing, but you believe everyone should wear a mask all the time—because who doesn’t believe that, right?—you can delegitimize their post with one simple sentence:
“Scientific evidence supports the use of face masks for reducing the transmission of respiratory diseases including COVID-19.”
Yes, some scientific evidence does support that. Other equally-scientific evidence disputes it. That’s why it’s called an argument. But no matter—as a Facebook fact-checker, you’re not really concerned with argument, much less evidence. It’s the narrative that counts.
And as a valued member of Facebook’s ace fact-checking team, you get to control the narrative. So apply now, before a bunch of newly-minted humanities Ph.D.’s take all the jobs!
