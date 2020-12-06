When leftists throw around the pejorative “fascist,” what they usually mean is “authoritarian,” which is only partly accurate given that the world’s most authoritarian regimes are actually communist.
They also ignore the fact that, as it arose in Europe prior to World War II, fascism was an economic system as well as a political one.
A close cousin to communism and socialism — no less an expert than Benito Mussolini called it “the third way” —fascism is likewise a statist philosophy, meaning it asserts the primacy of the state over the individual.
In a fascist economy, however, rather than owning the means of production (as in communist countries), the state “merely” controls the means of production by dictating to the ostensible “owners” what they can and can’t do. Essentially, under fascism, the government picks economic winners and losers.
Any attendant authoritarianism arises mostly from the fact that people don’t like being dictated to, as is historically the case with all forms of leftist state control. Leaders can exercise unchecked power over an economy — which is to say, over people — only, ultimately, by force.
Using that definition — authoritarianism plus state control of the economy — the left’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a textbook example of fascism at work.
First, as implemented by Democrat governors across the nation — and as promised by our apparent president-elect — leftist COVID-19 policy has been undeniably authoritarian, with forced lockdowns, mask mandates, church closures, limits on family gatherings, etc.
In fact, in many locales (although thankfully not in Georgia), those measures have crossed the line from merely authoritarian to actually totalitarian. Witness the fines, arrests, and calls for neighbors and family members to rat each other out — all conditions you would expect to find in a communist dictatorship but not in the United States of America.
But of course, it’s all for our own good, right? Maybe. Personally, I’m not convinced any of those extreme measures actually have much benefit — and the real science appears to bear me out. (You should read “The Great Barrington Declaration” if you haven’t already.)
More to the point, perhaps, everything dictators do has always been “for the greater good,” at least according to them — although the millions slaughtered as a result of their “benign” policies in Nazi Germany, the USSR, China, Cambodia, and Cuba might disagree.
Beyond that, the left’s COVID-19 policy is demonstrably fascist in that it exerts state control over our economy, decreeing which businesses can stay open and for how long, which ones must close, and how many customers they can serve.
Essentially, under the guise of protecting us from a disease most of us won’t get, much less die from, the government is picking economic winners and losers.
And who are the big winners in the COVID-19 sweepstakes? Why, those businesses most amenable to leftist rule: Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Walmart.
Funny how that works, isn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.