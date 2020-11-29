Several years ago, when my oldest son was attending his Eagle Scout Board of Review, one of the Scout leaders asked him, “If you could add any characteristic to the Boy Scout Law (“A Boy Scout is…”), what would it be?”
My son thought for a moment, then replied, “Grateful.”
It was a good answer, one that impressed the board and made his parents proud. I’ve thought about that exchange many times over the years — especially lately, when I see mostly affluent young people rioting in the streets and read that, according to pollsters, a significant percentage of millennials embrace socialism.
It occurs to me that my generation has failed theirs in at least one very important respect: We have given them everything but neglected to teach them gratitude.
Of course, that’s partly because we ourselves have frequently gotten caught up in materialism and too often failed to show gratitude. I’m as guilty of that as anyone.
That’s why, last week, when my ecclesiastical leader, Russell M. Nelson, called for a week of gratitude, I decided to take the challenge. In a video titled “A Message of Hope,” available on YouTube, Dr. Nelson — a well-known heart surgeon — addressed some of the ills currently affecting our society, including the pandemic and racial strife.
He noted that, although “there is no medication or operation that can fix the many spiritual woes and maladies that we face…there is, however, a remedy — one that may seem surprising because it flies in the face of our natural intuitions ... I am referring to the healing power of gratitude.”
Specifically, Nelson asked us, as church members, to make social media our own “personal gratitude journal” for the next seven days. And so, along with thousands of others of our faith, I have attempted to do just that. Perhaps you’ve seen some of our posts, with the hashtag #givethanks.
The actual things people are expressing gratitude for aren’t surprising; indeed, they’re pretty much what you might expect: We’re thankful for our Savior, Jesus Christ, and His atoning sacrifice. We’re thankful for family, for friends, for good health. Thankful to live in this free nation. Even thankful for technology and social media, which allow us to publicly say all those things.
It is the act of giving thanks, of expressing gratitude, that is therapeutic — that possesses, as Nelson so beautifully and succinctly put it, “healing power.” I have felt that power in my own life as I have sought to wrench my attention away from the negative news stories of our day (aren’t they all?) and focus on what is good and right in this world that the Lord has made.
As Nelson concluded, in his video message, “counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems. No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast-acting and long-lasting spiritual prescription.”
Amen to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.