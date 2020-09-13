There seems to be no shortage of bad news about Coronavirus. Rising “case rates,” localized “spikes” and the latest “hot spots” are breathlessly reported in the mainstream media on a daily basis.
Good news, meanwhile, rarely seems to make the headlines — even though there is plenty of it.
For example, the CDC noted last week that only about 6 percent of reported COVID deaths are actually attributable to the virus alone. The other 94 percent had an average of 2.6 “comorbidities” — other serious medical conditions, like diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory ailments — with a median age of about 80.
That doesn’t mean younger people never die of COVID. Nor does it mean that, among the 94 percent, the disease was not responsible for many deaths. Plenty of those folks might have lived for years, despite their other health problems, if not for COVID.
What it does mean, however, is that while COVID poses a grave threat to people in certain high-risk categories, it’s not particularly dangerous to everyone else. That’s good news.
Another bit of good news involves the return of college students to campuses across the country. According to Dr. Andrew Bostom, after analyzing over 11,000 reported “cases” at 18 large universities, he could find only one confirmed report of a student being hospitalized. Even in that instance, it’s not clear COVID is the culprit.
Perhaps the relative dearth of hospitalizations, despite the apparent rise in “cases,” can be explained by a recent story in The New York Times. The paper of record — hardly a right-wing conspiracy site — reports that at least 90 percent of all positive COVID tests probably should not have been.
The reasons are complicated, and not all are spelled out in the article. For a deeper dive, look up Michael Thau’s highly-technical, three-part series at redstate.com. But the gist is that the test we use isn’t very accurate in detecting viruses, and the way we analyze the results violates the CDC’s own guidelines.
If the Times story is true, there aren’t nearly as many cases as we’ve been told — which could explain why both hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.
And finally, based on a new study, researchers at UCLA and Stanford have concluded that COVID may be up to 10 times LESS deadly than originally thought — even for older people.
As reported by the San Jose (CA) Mercury News, “The study found that a 50-64-year-old person who has a single random contact has, on average, a 1 in 852,000 chance of being hospitalized or a 1 in 19.1 million chance of dying.”
Said one of the researchers, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, “We were surprised at how low the relative risk was.”
Given all this good news, it should be clear that most of us can go back to work and school while we continue to protect the truly vulnerable. Any other policies are based on politics, not science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.