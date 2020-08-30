Why does it seem like the great “COVID Divide” runs more or less along ideological lines? Generally speaking, conservatives want to fully reopen the economy, send kids back to school, and shuck the face coverings, while “progressives” call for endless lockdowns, “digital learning” and mask mandates.
Perhaps it’s because those on the right tend to value freedom over safety and elevate individual responsibility over collective coercion, whereas those on the left do the opposite.
Consider the first of those potential conflicts — freedom versus safety. As Americans, we have a long history of zealously guarding our personal liberties. In fact, ours was the first nation to be founded on the premise that the individual is greater than the state, and that our rights are inherent, God-given, not bestowed by government.
Prior to 1776, the default political system was statism, with the monarch embodying the state and everyone else beholden to him or her. The vast majority of people existed solely as serfs — essentially, wards of the state. Occasional variations in this pattern, like the Roman republic, rarely lasted long before eventually devolving, once again, into some form of totalitarianism.
Since the early 20th century, the grossly misnamed “progressives” have been trying mightily to return us to that model. Whether calling themselves Marxists, Fascists, Communists or Democratic Socialists, they want all of us to become, once again, wards of the state.
Enter COVID-19, a scary disease made infinitely more frightening by the media’s unrelenting hysteria. Seldom has any crisis presented an opportunity of this magnitude for progressives to engage in collective coercion — all for the sake of safety, of course. Throughout history, tyrants have always claimed to promote the “greater good.”
Conservatives have resisted the draconian lockdown orders and dehumanizing mask mandates because, first of all, many of these policies don’t make sense. Going to church is problematic, but mass protests (a.k.a. riots) are somehow OK? You must wear a mask to walk into a restaurant but not while sitting inside?
More importantly, though, conservatives resist because they value freedom over (dubious) safety. Even if lockdowns and masks are marginally effective at mitigating the virus — and that’s debatable — at what cost? Must we surrender our livelihoods, our wills, even control over our own bodies for a sense of security that may very well, in the end, prove to be merely illusory?
To that second question, conservatives answer roundly, “No,” because we believe not only in personal freedom but in personal responsibility. If progressives want to stay home and let the government to take care of them, fine. We’d rather go to work. If they want to wear a porous piece of cloth over their face, that’s their business. Unless forced, we opt out.
Progressives might ignore Ben Franklin’s famous admonition, but we conservatives do not: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
(1) comment
The writer is leaving out a few important details. This split was politically motivated as well. The right turned it into a divide to reinforce their limited science wedge against the left. trump restricted budgeting for increased testing that would have given people more information on whether to live as normal or protect themselves and their family in the best way possible. How do you in good conscious send your kids to crowded schools with no way of knowing if they could pick up covid or spread it to their friends and then to their family? We've got the tech and money to test and be more informed but instead, the govt has chosen to make political hay of this disease and we the people are the ones literally paying for it with our lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.