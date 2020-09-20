Newspaper columnists often play prognosticator, predicting what will happen if such-and-such an event takes place or a particular policy is adopted.
In doing so, they sometimes set themselves up for failure, even ridicule. Remember when Paul Krugman of the New York Times, writing the day after Donald Trump was elected, projected a permanent decline in the stock market?
Whoops. Since that day, the markets have grown by about 30 percent, even allowing for last spring’s COVID-19 downturn.
Nevertheless, as dangerous as trying to predict the future can be, some prognostications are just too easy. Here are four:
One: Ongoing school closures around the country, pushed primarily by Democrat politicians and leftist teachers’ unions, will significantly widen the “achievement gap.”
Students with supportive families will do OK in the “digital learning environment,” and some will even thrive, while those who lack that advantage fall further behind. The resulting “inequity” will then become evidence of “systemic racism” (even though it has nothing to do with race) and be blamed on Republicans.
Two: If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, the national COVID-19 panic will cease on Nov. 4. The virus itself will not go away; like other coronaviruses, it is probably here to stay, although it will likely become less virulent and deadly over time. But the daily bouts of media hysteria will end, literally overnight.
Given the politicization of the pandemic, this prediction requires no crystal ball. We only have to go back to early June, after the death of George Floyd in police custody. During the weeks of marches, protests and riots that ensued, COVID was not a thing. For all practical purposes, it simply disappeared.
That is, until people began to tire of the nightly violence, and the pandemic narrative had to be reintroduced. Then, just as suddenly, it became a thing again.
Some believe the pandemic will essentially end in November no matter who wins the election. I would like to think that, but I’m not so sure. If Trump is re-elected, it could continue to be a blunt instrument with which Democrats and the press attempt to bludgeon him — and punish his supporters.
Three: The new season of “The Mandalorian” will include at least one social-justice-themed episode. What do you expect? It’s Disney. Then again, maybe it’s already about social justice. Aren’t Mandalorians an oppressed minority fighting back against The Man?
Four: Given the slow death of large cities — fueled by the post-COVID realization that many employees can work remotely, combined with the riot-induced destruction of downtown areas — suburban counties like Gwinnett are poised to prosper.
That is, unless we overload the county commission and school board with Democrats, who then institute prosperity-killing policies and engage in the kinds of insanity people are fleeing the cities to avoid, like defunding the police while encouraging rioting and looting.
If that happens, people will be fleeing Gwinnett, too.
