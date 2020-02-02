Pick up any publication that covers higher education these days and you’ll likely see an article about how this or that program “fosters inequality.”
Student leadership. Greek life. Large lecture courses. Math. Apparently they’re all making people less equal, and that’s supposed to be a bad thing.
My response to that, as someone who has worked in higher ed for 35 years, is twofold. First, most of the time, I would say those claims are probably bunk, based on shaky “evidence” and arbitrary definitions of “equality.”
Second, even if the nay-sayers are right, so what? Who says everyone has to be completely equal in every way all the time?
Yes, I know. The Marxists say that. But even they don’t really believe it, as evidenced by their transparent lust to establish themselves as the unelected arbiters of “equality” — which is to say, a little more equal than everyone else.
Don’t get me wrong. Two types of equality are absolutely vital to a free society: equality of opportunity and equality before the law.
To the extent that higher education denies people opportunities based on race, ethnicity, and so forth, that needs to stop. But the truth is, it almost never happens anymore. And it hasn’t been happening for a long time.
Fifty-six percent of college students are now women. African-Americans are better represented on today’s college campuses than in the general population. Among Hispanics, both attendance and graduation rates have been climbing for years.
Clearly, our higher education system is doing a pretty good job of providing equal opportunity, which is not to say we can’t do better. But we’re constantly striving to do better, and I have no doubt we will.
Other types of equality, however, are neither desirable nor attainable. That’s why, in some ways, colleges exist specifically to promote inequality — or at least identify and highlight it.
Consider the study of medicine, for example, since that’s often a matter of life and death. Would you want to live in a society where just anyone can be a doctor?
Yes, everyone should have the opportunity to become a doctor, if that’s what they want. We must continue working to level that particular playing field, as we have for decades. Women now outnumber men in medical school, and the number of black medical students has risen by more than a third since 1980.
But not everyone should BE a doctor. Only those who demonstrate the necessary work ethic, intelligence, and skill should earn that distinction. Simply handing out medical degrees “equally” to all would be a tremendous disservice to society. The same could be said for engineers, nurses, teachers, accountants and so forth.
One of the main functions of higher education is to facilitate that essential screening process — to make sure only those who are genuinely capable enter such vital professions.
If that’s “fostering inequality,” then I’m all for it.
