Once upon a time there was a very cool grasshopper.
He drove a fuel-efficient car (that actually belonged to his dad) and had a degree in insect studies from a prestigious university. He also had about $80,000 in student loan debt.
The cool grasshopper worked part-time at a coffee shop, a job for which his expensive education had prepared him well.
After work, at home in his parents’ basement, he spent most of his time playing video games, listening to the latest awesome insect bands or binge-watching cool new TV shows.
He also liked to smoke marijuana, which was legal in his state, and read blog posts about things like free health care, student loan forgiveness and raising the minimum wage. The grasshopper was very much in favor of those ideas.
Each day, many ants came into the shop to buy expensive coffee. Some dressed nicely and some more casually, but all of them seemed to have plenty of money.
One day he asked an ant dressed in a suit and tie, “So, what do you do?”
“I’m an accountant,” said the nicely dressed ant.
“Wow,” said the grasshopper. “That sounds like a cool job. Better than making coffee. Can I come work for you?”
“Maybe,” said the ant. “What did you study in college?”
“Insect studies,” said the grasshopper.
“I’m sorry,” said the ant, “but I’m afraid you need a degree in accounting to work for me.”
The next day an ant wearing blue jeans and a hard hat came in. “What do you do?” asked the grasshopper.
“I’m a builder,” said the ant.
“Wow,” said the grasshopper. “That would be a cool job. Better than making coffee. Can I come work for you?”
“I don’t know,” said the ant. “Do you have any skills?”
“No,” said the grasshopper. “I majored in insect studies.”
“I’m sorry,” said the ant, “but I’m afraid, to work for me, you actually have to know how to do something.”
Time passed. The cool grasshopper’s favorite candidate was elected president. She increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raised taxes on everyone with a good job and paid off all the baristas’ student loans. The cool grasshopper was very happy.
Time passed. The price of coffee went up. The ants stopped coming into the shop. The grasshopper’s manager cut his hours. His parents told him he needed to start paying rent. They sold his fuel-efficient car and gave him an old bicycle. The grasshopper was very sad.
Then he had a thought that made him feel better. “It’s not my fault!” he said to himself. “It’s the ants’ fault. They wouldn’t give me a job, and then they stopped buying our expensive coffee.”
So the cool grasshopper pulled a ski mask over his head, picked up a baseball bat and went out to join other grasshoppers looking for elderly ants to bash.
THE END